No. 8 Duke Womens Tennis goes to NCAA Super Regional with 4-0 win over Florida Atlantic

With strong gusts of wind from an incoming storm, Clouds began to roll over the initially sunny Ambler Tennis Stadium. Although there was no lightning, Duke still had flashes of sparkle, concluded with Ellie Colemans fifth conflict of the season. With the 4-0 win over the 27th ranked owls, the Blue Devils rolled to their 29th round of 16 in program history after they were confronted against a Florida Atlantic team with only one loss in the regular season.

It was definitely a bit tricky, Coleman said about the wind. We felt it in our warm-up for the match, so we knew a bit that it would be a factor and mentally prepared it.

[FAU]They had a great year and defeat some quality teams, a victory over Miami, a victory over Central Florida. I thought it was just a very methodical game of us, said head coach Jamie Ashworth. We did what we had to do to win.

The Blue Devils (23-3) started with a victory of a double point 2-1. Starting 1-1 names Emma Jackson and Liv Hovde three consecutive games on their way to a 6-3 victory that expanded their Doublesstreak to 14. De Wind, an important factor in the double point, was challenges for Serves and Overhead costs When the Duke-Duo landed a crucial game after the Florida Atlorida.

At the court, Dukes Ellie Coleman and Irina Balus stood opposite the owls Lara Smejkal and Malwina Rowinska. Even at two games each, Smejkal and Rowinska won four of the next five games to win 6-3 and even the double point.

The last double point came to the winner on the Bonk Court, where AVA Krug and Shavit Kimchi alternated matches between Victoria Gomez Ohayon and Millie-Mae Matthews. On 5-5 the owls broke the Blue Devils, almost the double point. Krug and Kimchi, however, reacted with their own break and sent the game to a tiebreaker. With the competition even again at 4-4, Kimchi took five, overhead for six, and assured seven to win the double point.

Despite her earlier double loss, Balus drove Singles play in her first set. The Bansk Bystrica, Slovakia, Native played excellent Lob-Schoten and remained in important rallies, break Faius Panna Bartha twice to win 6-3. In the meantime, Jackson from 2-0 fought against Smejkal. Starting with the third game with a winner from the inside Forehand, the senior gathered his way back to 2-2. The match went back and forth to 5-5, until Jackson withdrew and the set with 7-5 ended with a deuce point victory. In the next set it was 3-3. Jackson closed it after a key break with 6-3.

[Jackson] In the beginning there went in the beginning, but I think that was huge for her to get that victory confidence, Ashworth said. If she plays well, she is a bit more aggressive and I think she is able to get confidence.

Kimchi started early just like her teammate. The 3-1 deficit quickly fell into an instant, while gathering the next 10 games to win 6-3 and to lead 5-0 in the second set. Kimchi almost took the game with a 6-0 bagel and dropped a Deuce game set-match point, but responded quickly with the next game. Coleman also started her match well, went up 4-1 and saw the set up to 6-3. The Senior Midland, Mich., Native took control of the second set 4-1 again, but then it was between her and Balus to conquer the match for the Blue Devils. Both were one point away from the victory with Balus that returned from 5-2 with four consecutive games. Balus dropped the point for a tiebreaker, but Coleman showed her experience and took the game again for the Blue Devils. To be honest, I didn't really know what was going on and down. I just tried to concentrate on what to do at my court, Coleman said. But in the last game I got the feeling that it came to me and [Im] Glad I could close it. Ellies were so solid all year round in that six place for us and just keeps on people putting pressure on people, said Ashworth. Would need that.

Hovde and Eleana Yu were the only Blue Devils who lost their first set, but both reacted dominant with Yu who won 6-0 and Hovde 6-2. The competition was worked as soon as they started their third sets.

It's super exciting, Coleman said. We are very pronounced as, hey, we have a team that is capable of. If we play our tennis, we can achieve great things and even further than the super regional on Friday.

Duke is confronted with no. 9 Auburn in the round of 16 to Friday back in Durham.