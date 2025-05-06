Sports
Where Kalen Deboer, Alabama football is arranged at national level after the Spring
Have a nice Monday, everyone. After opening the series in South Carolina with a thunderous victory of the Run-Rule, the softball team dropped the last two of the series and became 11th in the SEC tournament. Baseball let two of the three fall on Vanderbilt and his 13-11 in Sec Play with two series left, US Georgia and Florida.
Mark Ingram was voted in the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame this weekend.
Mark Ingram II: Football | Born on December 21, 1989 in Hackensack, NJ. In his first season as a running at the University of Alabama, Ingram was appointed as the All-SEC first-year team. In his second year he was named Consensus All-American and was the attacking MVP in their national championship victory on Texas. Ingram won the Heisman trophy in his second season, the first in the history of football of the University of Alabama. He was prepared 28th in general by the New Orleans Saints in the NFL design of 2011. Ingram also played with the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans before completing his 12 -year career in New Orleans. He was named three Pro Bowls and ended his career with 10,236 total yards and 75 total touchdowns.
Congratulations to mark a well -deserved honor.
The US staff today is Kalen deboer in 8th place among active coaches.
8. Bales deboer (Alabama)
Doers Alabama official period has passed a bumpy debut, but did we not all expect that replacing Saban would be a unique challenge? Deboer proved himself a winner at one coaching stop after the other, in particular 2 arrives. Pencil in at least nine wins every year. He recruits well, although not at Saban levels. To take the favor of Alabama fans, his team must play with more discipline and consistency.
Connor Ogara from SDS thinks there are some statistics that doers opponents overlook, including these.
28.1
Remove non-stressing scores and that was how many points Alabama had on average per sec game in year 1 of the deboer era. Why would you bring that up? Well, that was number 1 in the SEC in 2024. Yes, it was a downward year for SEC -violations, and yes, it was a downward year for Deurs attack based on his track record. But think about that. Nobody in the SEC of 16 teams had on average more points per conference match than the tidal attack if you remove non-stressing scores (which you should always have to).
Do you think that was Flukey? If you look at Yards/Play vs. SEC -Competition, Deboers attack no. 2 in the conference. Mind you, that was with Jalen Milroe who deteriorated in the second half of SECS game. The Tides passing game was a disaster of seasons end, it did not have a vintage ground game and it still achieved 27 points in 6 of 8 sec games.
That should be considered as a floor season for the Doberer attack. It did not fit in his schedule, and yet it still did things that were very successful against SEC -violations.
247Sports is Alabama in 8th place in their way Top 25 too early.
8. Alabama Crimson Tide (110)
Alabama Has disappointed the two-deep to Buck in recent seasons and go to the SEC Championship Game and CFP. The tide is anchored by standouts in the secondary, advanced weapons with a broad recipient and a pass Rush with a few future NFL -picks. Everything shy for a play -off appearance in year 2 under Barefar Would further increase the gap between him and his predecessor. Former Miami recipient Isaiah Horton was an important schedule addition and keeping the trio of Quarterbacks Ty Simpson” Austin Mack And Keelon Russell Intact post-spring is a great sign for the Crimson Tide. Former NFL coordinator bringing in Ryan Grubb By calling playing means that Deboer has his right hand on the sidelines after the two had a lot of success in their previous stop with Washington.
Finally, Alabama will come across Basketball this season.
Alabama Mens Basketball has added Yale to his non -conference schedule, CBS Sports Jon Rothstein reported Saturday. The date has not yet been announced or reported.
It will mark the first time since 2008 that the Bulldogs and Crimson Tide are opposite each other. Alabama won that game 66-63 in Coleman Coliseum.
Yale recently faced Auburn in the NCAA tournament in 2024. The no. 13 Sowed Bulldogs defeated the no. 4 placed tigers 78-76 in the first round. Holloway, a guard in that Auburn team, starts his second year with the Crimson Tide after his switch from the plains after his first -year season.
The emphasis of me, and I can't emphasize it enough.
That's about today. Have a great week.
Roll Tide.
