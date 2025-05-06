Blackhawks to choose 3rd General in 2025 NHL Draft





For the first time in his 30-year history, the NHL lottery drawing was put live on live on Monday evening, so we were allowed to look in real time because it was determined that the Chicago Blackhawks would have the number 3-pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. We choose third https://t.co/fxqakzpei8 pic.twitter.com/owvy1umh1s – Chicago Blackhawks (@nhlblackhawks) May 5, 2025 The Blackhawks came in the night with the second best chances to win the lottery thanks to the completion of the regular season with the penultimate record. However, it was the 23rd ranked New York Islanders to won the first drawing and jumped to the number 1 general choice. The 19th ranking in Utah Hockey Club finally won the second drawing, but the team could only go up 10 places, so they will now pick fourth. The top-five order is now: New York Islanders (+9) San Jose Sharks (-1) Chicago Blackhawks (-1) Utah Hockey Club (+10) Nashville Predators (-2) The last time the Blackhawks was third in general was in 2019 when they selected Kirby Dach, who was plagued by injuries during his term of office at the organization and eventually traded for a first (no. 13) and a third round (no. 66) Pick in the NHL design of 2022. Those choices were finally out in the last saws: the first saws were ultimately saws: the first saws: the first saws of the Gavin Gavenen: the Gavin Gavin and Gavin Gavenen: With the Blackhawks, while the last one had a quiet first half of his season in Rockford and then missed the time due to a shoulder injury. Although the Dach -Pick can ultimately bear fruit in the form of Nazar (and possibly even Hayes), let's hope that the Blackhawks will have a similar, more immediately if the other time they have been selected. That was in 2006, when they fed Jonathan. Nothing is needed there anymore, because we all know what he brought to the most recent Bekerruns from Blackhawks. This is a particularly interesting upcoming concept, because although two leaders seemed to have deleted defender Matthew Schaefer and Center Michael Misa-IS not really a consensus about how prospects are ranked after that top pair. Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson told the media after the lottery drawing that he believed that the Blackhawks “remained in a good series where I think it would be really enthusiastic with what we end up. #Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson on Landing No. 3 General choice in 2025 NHL Draft: I found it quite exciting. In recent years, it was not necessarily a chalk, but teams close to the top of the opportunities have been raised or the same, so it was a bit exciting pic.twitter.com/q3he6n0jsi – Charlie Roumeliotis (@croumeliotis) May 6, 2025 He also discussed his philosophy about how “other factors” go beyond the assessment of a player who has an impact on which player has been selected: “There are other factors outside that assessment place on your plate.” Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson about what will be to choose the 3rd general choice in the NHL concept of 2025. pic.twitter.com/9jddrp7jee – Blackhawks on CHSN (@chsn_blackhawks) May 6, 2025 Keep an eye on in the coming weeks, because we will offer concept profiles of eligible players.

