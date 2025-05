Tennistavolo Sassari crowned Italian champions in the debut season

Tennistavolo Sassari wrote history by conquering their first Italian men's team championship in their Rookie season in the top division. In an exciting Playoff series, the Sardinian Club conquered seasoned rivals to lift the coveted trophymarking an extraordinary debut on the Nationale Toneel. After eliminating Marcozzi Cagliari in the semi -final, Sassari faced Top Spin Messina Watchestogether in the final. The latter had deposited the ruling champions Apuania Carrara and set up an intense final confrontation. In the first stage played in Messina, the hosts dominate 4-2. But Sassari, welcomed by a passionate home crowd, responded with its own 4-2 victory in the return bone. The decisive tie, also held in Sardinia, saw Sassari a dramatic 3-2 victory to seal the title. The trophy was presented by federal councilor Raffaele Curcio. This first Italian title in our debut season is a huge satisfaction, said club president Marcello Cilloco. We built a competitive team around the young Andrea Puppo and experienced players such as Sadi Ismailov, Lubomir Pistej and Alessandro Baciocchi. Our goal was to prevent relegation, so this title goes outside our dreams. Cilloco emphasized the unity and heart that the team shown during the season: We have made a great group. Everyone gave everything for every point. Even after losing the first stage in Messina, we never gave up. We knew it would be difficult, especially with Manhani who returned to Topspin, but we believed we deserved this victory. Final Play -OFF Final Match Results First empty: Top Spin Messina Watchestother-tennisolo Sassari 4-2 Vladislav Ursu-Lubomir Pysty 3-0 (11-7, 12-10, 11-2)

Niagol Sitiov-Andrea Pupo 1-3 (11-9, 10-12, 3-11, 8-11)

Tommaso Giovannetti-Sadi Ismailov 0-3 (8-11, 6-11, 7-11)

Niagol Stoyanov-Lubomir Pysty 3-2 (11-9, 9-11, 11-13, 15-13, 11-8)

Vladislav Uru-Sadi Ismailov 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-4)

Junior Humberto Manhani-Andrea Puppo 3-1 (9-11, 13-11, 11-6, 11-8) Second stage: Tennistavolo Sassari-summit Spin Messina Watchest Oree 4-2 Andrea Puppo-Vladislav Ursu 0-3 (7-11, 6-11, 6-11)

Lubomir Pistyj-Niagol Stoyanov 3-1 (11-6, 12-10, 10-12, 12-10)

Sadi Ismailov-Antonnino Amato 3-1 (11-8, 10-12, 11-9)

Lubomir Pistyj-Vladislav Ursu 2-3 (7-11, 11-4, 13-11, 10-12, 6-11)

Andrea Puppo-Antonino Amato 3-2 (11-3, 7-11, 7-11, 11-3, 11-9)

Sadi Ismailov-Nigol Stoyanov 3-0 (11-6, 11-6, 11-9) Decided leg: Tennistavolo Sassari-summit Spin Messina Watchesthernher 3-2 Andrea Puppo-Vladislav Ursu 0-3 (7-11, 8-11, 8-11)

Lubomir Pistyj-Niagol Stoyanov 3-0 (11-8, 11-8, 11-8)

Sadi Ismailov junior Humberto Manhani 3-2 (9-11, 11-3, 8-11, 11-4, 11-4)

Lubomir Pistyj-Vladislav Ursu 1-3 (12-10, 6-11, 5-11, 7-11)

Andrea Puppo-Junior Humberto Manhani 3-0 (12-10, 16-14, 11-8)

