Sports
Jared Curtis again undertakes to Georgia's football. Here is the impact
More than six months after Jared Curtis withdrew his dedication to Georgia Football, the five -star Quarterback gave a new promise to the Bulldogs in a long -awaited announcement of recruitment on Monday evening.
Curtis unveiled his choice of the bulldogs about Oregon during a ceremony at Nashville Christian School, where the rising senior will introduce his fourth season as a starter.
The 6-foot-4, 228 pound Curtis is ranked on the number 2 player and no. 1 Quarterback in the 2026 class by the 247Sports Composite.
Georgia Coach Kirby Smart has signed three five -star quarterbacks from high school.
Curtis is said to be the first five-star Quarterback Georgia, has signed since Prince Avenue-Christenen Brock van Day Riff in 2021. He switched to Kentucky after the 2023 season and started for a season there.
Georgia has not arranged a quarterback as Curtis since Justin Fields in 2018. Fields became the Nations No. 2 -ProSpect behind Trevor Lawrence. Fields spent a season as a backup before they switched to the state of Ohio.
Smart signed Jacob Eason from Washington State in 2016. He had originally promised to have aimed.
< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>
Georgia won National Championships in 2021 and 2022 with Stetson Bennett who came to school like a walk-on, went to Junior College and then returned.
Jake Fromm was a top 50-prospect and a four-star quarterback that helped Georgia to the national title match in 2017. Carson Beck, a four-star perspective on number 254 in general, Quarterbacked Georgia to the Sec Championship match in 2023 and 2024. The Bulldogs won last season.
How does Jared Curtis fit in the Quarterback room of Georgia?
The Bulldogs currently have four quarterbacks on the Roster that came through signing lessons. All can return in 2026, but that seems unlikely in this era of players movement.
Gunner Stockton would be a Redshirt senior, Ryan Puglisi a Redshirts second -year student and Ryan Montgomery and Hezekiah Millender should be Redshirt First -year.
Curtis, the Gatorade player of the year for Tennessee as a junior, passed last season for 2,830 Yards and 40 touchdowns with three interceptions while completing 70.2% of his passes. He led his team in hasty yards with 637 with 18 touchdowns for a team that won a state championship.
I think all competitors want to compete, said Nashville Christian Coach Jeff Brothers. The drive and the desire is certainly where he goes to go inside and compete to have a position and the opportunity to have a role and an impact. Is there a lot for the University Football to learn? Yes. Part of the graduation in December and being able to come in January helps to compensate for that learning curve, but there is a learning curve.
Brothers said with Curtis that it could also be the long game. If you are looking for the skills, and that is what everyone would say that the physical tools are certain, it is simply the opportunity to come in and be able to lead the team. It is not the same as walking back and you just run fast. You must be able to lead and record a lot of information and process it quickly and then make the correct decision and the right throws. These programs have good players and they have a room full of boys who can do the work and compete with each other.
Will Jared Curtis hold dedication this time?
Curtis who signs with Georgia would be a big victory for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. He coached NFL No. 1 Pick Matthew Stafford in Bobo's first Go-Round with the Bulldogs.
It seems unlikely that Curtis would withdraw a deployment from Georgia a second time, but the first day that recruits could sign in the early period is December 4.
That is still seven months away.
Georgia lost five-star Quarterback Commitment Dylan Raiola from Buford in December 2023 when he turned to Nebraska.
Brothers said Curtis was ready to make a decision to leave that part of it, but yes, there is a long time before it signs. The world in which we live, the dynamics of the university football that ever changes, notes that it is guaranteed until you have put your name on a sheet of paper and even today, Heck, if you put your name on paper, you can still be over Christmas. So it's a fickle mistress college football and this is just part of that.
Curtis now wanted to make the decision, Curtis said, so he could put it behind him and concentrate on his senior season.
