Duke had a 3-0 lead and was in an excellent position to dismiss Tennessee for a super regional offer. Four singles matches went to the third sets. The Blue Devils only needed one victory.

But in a remarkable turn of events, the volunteers received all four, including a Come-From-Behind victory in court. No. 14-Seeden Tennessee hit Duke 4-3 and finished the Blue Devils season in Hartzeer and for the Super Regionals for the first time since 2022.

I think we win that competition 99 from 100 times. This is the 1% we didn't get, said head coach Ramsey Smith. Sport can sometimes be cruel. I told the team after the game that I felt it was a perfect storm of many things that had to go well for Tennessee and wrong for us.

At the court, Junior Pedro Rodenas seemed to be in strong control. After losing the first set with 7-5, he won the second set of Tiebreak to even the game.

In the opening match of the third he was 15-40 down, but came back to win and keep. He won five right to make the score at 5-0, only one match removed from sending the Blue Devils to the Texas Super Regional.

But tight tennis of the Spaniard and making impressive shot by Tennesses Alex Kotzen earned him two breaks for even the competition. In a 5-5 Deuce point, Rodenas missed a forehand wide to trace in the set for the first time. Despite the fact that the Blue Devil dismissed two match points, Kots was too much and his teammates became swim after the remarkable comeback.

We just couldn't get over the bump, Smith said. And I think for me, I just feel very bad for the team and the boys who have placed so much in the season, I am just bumpt that we don't get a chance to go to Texas for the Sweet 16.

Prior to that roller coaster of a competition, the volunteers got steadily closer to the victory as the afternoon progressed. At the court six, Ian Cruz Saahith Jayaraman beat 6-3 in the third, and Shunsuke mitsui dominated the last frame against Dukes Cooper Williams 6-2.

The draw came to the court five. Duke Senior Connor Krug Braule back in the second 6-2 after being 7-5 in the first. He took the momentum in the third with an important break early, but Tennessee (22-8, 9-5 in the SEC) first-year student Jan Kobierski broke back. That was the theme that was in the future, because neither players could serve comfortably. Four straight breaks from Serve led to a third set of Tiebreak, in which Kobierski prevailed with 7-3. All eyes turned to the court and eventually the home crowd wanted to take his star to take the victory. Proud of the boys, you know, we left it on the field. There is of course a sense of finality, when you lose in the NCAA tournament that the team season is over, and [its] A difficult pill to swallow, Smith said. The first two hours of the competition were remarkably crooked in favor of Duke (19-9, 9-4 in the ACC).

As has been tailor -made for the Smiths team, the Blue Devils immediately set the tone in double. The energy was there from the start; Remy Dugardin and Junior Gerard Planelles Ripoll won a service game at Love on Court Three.

On the top two courts, Williams and Theo Wineegar broke a Deuce point, and Rodenas and Andreja Petrovic worked all the way back from 0-40 to break and 2-1. Those top two courts consolidated their breaks to give a commander a 4-2 lead each side.

A missed return from Alan Jesudasone on the field two gave the Blue Devils the first double win. Elite Volleying Play by Williams and Wineegar and a last solid return from Williams secured the double point for the 11th time in the last 12 games.

In Singles, Duke won four of the six first sets. Dugardin in court four could not be stopped and won his first 6-0. His second was not much longer and only gave up one game in the entire game. His combination of elite serve placement and powerful foundations left Tennessees Jose Garcia in the dust, which finished their entire game before some first sets were ready.

Remy has been incredible all season, Smith said. I mean, he has been so good in singles, so good in doubles, and for him to beat a 6-0 player, 6-1 in such a big moment. He really came to the opportunity.

The red-hot Williams followed shortly thereafter and beat Mitsui 6-1 in the first set. The Havard transfer had won seven straight matches that came on Sunday competition. In the meantime, first-year student Jayaraman, who only played sporadically in Singles this season, used his wall-like consistency to achieve a first victory of 6-3.

But the home team would not easily disappear and fight back to win both games.

Duk's last point came on the field three for Petrovic. The graduate won the first set 6-4, but the second was another dog fight. A debilitating rally was eventually won by Alejandro Moreno to bind the set to four and then five. Petrovic won the next critical deuce point and held his Serve to take a 6-5 lead. The pressure was on Moreno to stay in the set and match.

Petrovics incidental unorthodox shotmaking worked in his favor on the defense, so Moreno had always hit a ball. And that is what happened at the last point; A quirky forehand from Moreno gave Petrovic the 6-4, 7-5 victory and Duke a 3-0 lead. But the rest of the competition was all volunteers.

Duke won 4-0 against Middle Tennessee in the first round on Saturday to continue to the Sunday's competition. Dugardin, Petrovic and Jayaraman all won in Singles.

Despite an increase in the late season, the year ends in disappointment for Smiths Group. A lot of talent on the Roster has still been built for success, but with a handful of graduation players, Smith will want to restore his couple again outside the season.

Disappointing for me, because I feel that we have not reached the full potential of this group, Smith said. I felt that we have experienced a lot this year and generally became stronger, and very enthusiastic to build the team of next year.