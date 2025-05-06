Order, winners, losers after the victory of the island residents





'It has been a nice ride': Paul Bissonnette about a studio analyst for NHL on TNT Paul Bissonnette shares how it is behind the scenes at NHL on TNT. Sports seriously The NHL lottery had a new look and a completely different result. The 23rd place New York Islanders Earned the right to choose the first general in the design of 27-28 June by winning the first live trekking lottery in the competition history on Monday. The 19th place Utah Hockey Club Won the other drawing and moved the maximum permitted 10 places to fourth place. The islanders, currently between general managers, had a 3.5% chance of winning the number 1 general choice. They will first select for the first time since the drafting of John Tavares in 2009. The top American North American prospect is Matthew Schaefer, although NHL Central Scouting said it is close by. De Erie (Pennsylvania) Otters Defenseman missed the rest of the season after breaking his collarbone during the winter while playing for Team Canada at the World Junior Hockey Championship. He had 22 points in 17 games. Last year, the last place San Jose Sharks and the 31st place Chicago Blackhawks Held in their current places and picked first and second respectively. They will be second and third this year. Earlier, the draw was carried out from the camera and deputy commissioner Bill Daly would turn cards with team logos on them until the winner was revealed. But everyone had to look at the draw of the lottery balls live, and Commissioner Gary Bettman was also in the Chamber. NHL concept order after the lottery New York Islanders San Jose Sharks Chicago Blackhawks Utah Hockey Club Nashville Predators Philadelphia Flyers Boston Bruins Seattle Kraken Buffalo Sabres Anaheim Duck Pittsburgh Penguins New York Rangers Detroit Red Wings Columbus Blue Jackets Vancouver Canucks Montreal Canadiens (from Calgary Flames) < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Winners of the lottery Next island residents General Manager < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> Nice advantage for those who land the track to replace Lou Lamoriello. The islanders did not have much chance of winning the trekking lottery, but they will now get a solid prospect. Dan Marr, vice-president of NHL Central Scouting, said: “Schaefer easily projects as a future All-Star in the NHL. Utah Hockey Club They were competitive in their first season in Salt Lake City and missed the play -offs with nine points. By winning the second drawing, they choose this year fourth after choosing sixth in 2024. Sharks and blackhawks Because Utah could only go to fourth place, the sharks and Blackhawks each move back only one place. If Schaefer goes first, these teams could end with Michael Misa, James Hagens or Anton Frondell. Draft Lottery Losers Nashville Predators They had a surprisingly bad season despite the addition of free agents Steven Stamkos and Jonathan Marchessault. Although they have the third best chances to win, they fall to the fifth. The Live Drawing There is probably a reason why this is done from the camera. ESPN did great to explain, but it was a bit annoying to look, starting with the intentional drawers of the lottery balls. Then we see them jumping around for 30 seconds before one was signed, after which the process was repeated twice. Before the fourth and decisive ball was pulled, she cut to commercial, followed by bouncing another 30 seconds. Calgary Flames After three balls in the second drawing, the flames were in the mix to go from the 16th to the sixth. If that happened, under trade conditions with Montreal, they would have held that choice and instead sent the Canadiens the pick that Calgary had acquired in an exchange with the Panthers. But Utah won. So no sixth choice, no 16th choice (on the way to Montreal). They will choose where the Panthers lands, which can be much later. Top North -American skaters Erie (OHL) Defender Matthew Schaefer Saginaaw (OHL) Center Michael Misa Boston College Center James Hagens Brantford (OHL) Center Jake O'Brien Seattle (WHL) defender Radim Mrtka Brampton (OHL) Right Wing Porter Martone Moncton (Qmjhl) Center Caleb Desnoyers Brandon (WHL) Center Roger McQueen Barrie (OHL) Defender Kashawn Aitcheson Everett (WHL) Left wing Carter Bear Top international skaters Djurgarden (Sweden) Center Anton Frondell Djurgarden (Sweden) Rechter wing Victor Eklund Modo Jr. (Sweden) Milton Gastrin Karlovy Vary (Czech Republic) Left wing vojtech Cihar UFA Jr. (Russia) Legal wing Alexander Zharovsky When is the NHL concept? The NHL design of 2025 will be held on June 27-28. The first round is on June 27 and rounds 2-7 will be held the next day. The times have not yet been announced. It will be held in Los Angeles in La Lives Peacock Theater. There will be top perspectives, but no team representatives who will virtually participate.

