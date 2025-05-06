



A report from the International Betping Integrity Association (IBIA) that was released earlier this week, detailed detailed 63 suspicious gambling reports worldwide in the first quarter of 2025. The IBIA monitoring network includes more than 140 sports betting brands, which consistently keep more than $ 300 billion in the gamble into the gambling cavities. Ibia represents more than 80 operators worldwide, which cover 50% of all regulated commercial online gambling activities. While the figures from Q1 indicate an increase of 11% on the 57 reports that they recorded in the same period last year, the last figures from Ibia also reflect a decrease of 3% of 65, from the fourth quarter of 2024. Football was the most common of these marked events, good for almost half of the Q1 -tootaal and registered 31 reports in general. Tennis, table tennis and basketball all came in second place, where the Ibia marked nine incidents for each. “Football and tennis remain the most reported sports, although their combined Q1 2025 number fell by 14% on Q4 2024,” said Ibia CEO Khalid Ali. However, this remarkable dip was mainly due to the decrease in tennis betting warnings, which have been consistently decreased in recent years. Despite table tennis who experienced a suspicious peak in activity towards the end of 2024, the Q1 saw the bet warnings fall to their recent lower count. Nine incidents culminated in a decrease of 53% at the beginning of 2025 compared to twenty -one in Q4 2024. Ibias last report indicated that the reports were distributed over 23 countries And five continents, with emphasis on the global scale of the integrity risks. North -America was again at the top of the list of 17 reports, followed by Europe (15) and South America (11). IBIA report shows geographically different suspicious gambling reports When he canceled his report, the International Betping Integrity Association Mexico and Brazil gave as two countries that were a lot for his football -related reports and registered nine incidents. Behind football, six reports were raised in the United States with regard to problematic basketball bins, while the Czech Republic was good for seven tables-tennis-related events. While the number of incidents with football bets the headlines in the report dominated, eSports and horse races also increased alarms of suspicious gambling activities. Although Esports registered four reports, the IBIA could not locate the countries involved because of the limited transparency of the individual events. In response to continuous threats, the monitoring association continues to take proactive steps to prevent the worldwide problem. “Ibia has taken increased precautions with regard to this sport and has agreed a number of new integrity partnerships and protocols in Q1 with the aim of detecting and punishing corrupt gambling activities,” said Ali. The efforts of Ibia to detect abnormal gambling patterns worldwide, however, received a further technological boost after an innovative system upgrade that was launched at the end of 2024. This upgrade has expanded the range of Ibia to detect advanced abnormal gambling patterns and potential match fixing. In addition, the International Betping Integrity Association has also tried to expand and strengthen its partners collaborations. The most controversial of this was the new partnership with Estralabet, which drastically improved the supervision of the organization in Brazil. After the census of 219 reports in 2024, the IBIA insists on more transparency and enforcement across the board. The utmost importance is the persistent threat of match fixing, which Ibia hopes can help to identify the improved coverage of sports betting earlier.

