Sports
The Indian cricketboycot could allegedly lead to loss of INR 350 Crore for Pakistan and Bangladesh Firstpost
Although the BCCI is advised to fully boycott Pakistan after the fatal terror attack in Pahalgam, Bangladesh could also be confronted with the wrath of India in the coming days after a pensioner threat from an army officer against New Delhi. This is how an Indian boycott will influence the cricket boards of Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Read more
It is more than a decade since India and Pakistan met for the last time in a bilateral series, with the meetings of the arch rivals limited to ICC events and the Asia Cup. And after the fatal terror attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir who killed 26 burgers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is encouraged to fully boycott the Pakistan Cricket Board, which means that India may not play with Pakistan, including in worldwide and continental events.
Given how diplomatic ties between the two countries have undergone a complete malfunction in the past two weeks, the boycott can also be extended to women's and youth cricket.
Bangladesh could also be confronted with the wrath of BCCI in the coming days after a senior official appointed by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus an online threat against New Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
Relations of the Indian government with Dhaka have stabbed since the government -led government was overthrown in August last year after weeks of political unrest. Attacks on the Hindu -Main community After the agitation, the relationships between the two South Asian neighbors deteriorated further.
And after India had responded to the murders in Pahalgam with a series of non-military measures against Islamabad, which they blamed for the attack, Majoor-General Alm Fazlur Rahman (retired) created controversy by suggesting on Facebook in a position on Facebook.
How an Indian boycott cricket will influence in Pakistan and Bangladesh
Despite the Bangladeshi-Interim government guided by Muhammad Yunus that is distinguished from the provocative remark of Fazlur Rahman, India Bangladesh certainly looks at a nation with which they had shared warm relationships before Sheikh Hasina resigned with suspicion.
And with the Asia Cup that takes place in the T20 format later this year, the BCCI can take action against Bangladesh next to Pakistan. India is planned to visit Bangladesh for three ODIs and so many T20Is before the Asia Cup, which may be proclaimed because of the current political climate in the Indian subcontinent and possible safety problems in Bangladesh.
Read also | Pakistan cricketers and YouTubers who 'financially' hurt after India blocks their channels
It is safe to suggest that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are confronted with a huge financial loss at an Indian boycott. After all, India is a worldwide super power in sport thanks to the enormous growth in the past two decades, led by the unprecedented tree of the Indian Premier League.
The BCCI alone accounts for 80 percent of the total income of the ICC, which is what boards such as PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are primarily confidence to maintain their activities.
According to a report on NowPCB and BCB are respectively losing Inr 220 Crore and INR 130 Crore if the BCCI decides against playing these two nations in the future, starting with the upcoming tour through Bangladesh and the Asia Cup.
Read also | No Pakistan in Asia Cup? ACC to be dissolved? Gavaskar predicts major changes in Asian cricket
The board of Bangladesh had earned between RS 70-80 Crore when the Indian team visited the country in December 2022, in which they had played three ODIs and two tests. And it would be safe to assume that the BCB will lose as much, if the men in blue will not appear in August.
The report adds that the two countries may lose about RS 20-30 crore in shared broadcast income per cycle if BCCI asks the ICC to place Pakistan and Bangladesh in a separate group.
The BCCI still has to make an official statement against Pakistan or Bangladesh for two weeks since the tragic incident in the Kashmir -Valley. However, a decision about the tour by Bangladesh is likely to be made in July before the Squadrons of India, led by Ajit Agarkar, reveals the Squadrons of India.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.firstpost.com/firstcricket/pahalgam-attack-indian-cricket-boycott-pakistan-bangladesh-revenue-loss-explained-13885837.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkeys Erdogan supports Trump's “my dear friend” negotiations with Iran, Russia,
- When Prabowo highlighted the doll not to Jokowi
- PT 75 Clinches Championship League title in Finland
- Trump's call to reopen Alcatraz as a prison could be blocked by roadblocks
- India, United Kingdom Ink Landmark Landmark Free Trade Firstpost Agreement
- Rwanda in the “first stadiums” of talks with us to take expelled migrantsExBulletin
- 2.8 The earthquake strikes near Farmville
- Imran Khan is as good as our current leadership, says Atta Tarar
- XI heads for Russia on a mission to weaken us on the world scene
- Sharks Loss 2025 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick
- What is the lowest level of British consumer trust since December 2022? | economics
- Weakening the world's perception within the second Trump