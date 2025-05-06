The Indian cricketboycot could allegedly lead to loss of INR 350 Crore for Pakistan and Bangladesh Firstpost

It is more than a decade since India and Pakistan met for the last time in a bilateral series, with the meetings of the arch rivals limited to ICC events and the Asia Cup. And after the fatal terror attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir who killed 26 burgers, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is encouraged to fully boycott the Pakistan Cricket Board, which means that India may not play with Pakistan, including in worldwide and continental events.

Given how diplomatic ties between the two countries have undergone a complete malfunction in the past two weeks, the boycott can also be extended to women's and youth cricket.

Bangladesh could also be confronted with the wrath of BCCI in the coming days after a senior official appointed by the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus an online threat against New Delhi in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Relations of the Indian government with Dhaka have stabbed since the government -led government was overthrown in August last year after weeks of political unrest. Attacks on the Hindu -Main community After the agitation, the relationships between the two South Asian neighbors deteriorated further.

And after India had responded to the murders in Pahalgam with a series of non-military measures against Islamabad, which they blamed for the attack, Majoor-General Alm Fazlur Rahman (retired) created controversy by suggesting on Facebook in a position on Facebook.

How an Indian boycott cricket will influence in Pakistan and Bangladesh

Despite the Bangladeshi-Interim government guided by Muhammad Yunus that is distinguished from the provocative remark of Fazlur Rahman, India Bangladesh certainly looks at a nation with which they had shared warm relationships before Sheikh Hasina resigned with suspicion.

And with the Asia Cup that takes place in the T20 format later this year, the BCCI can take action against Bangladesh next to Pakistan. India is planned to visit Bangladesh for three ODIs and so many T20Is before the Asia Cup, which may be proclaimed because of the current political climate in the Indian subcontinent and possible safety problems in Bangladesh.

It is safe to suggest that both Pakistan and Bangladesh are confronted with a huge financial loss at an Indian boycott. After all, India is a worldwide super power in sport thanks to the enormous growth in the past two decades, led by the unprecedented tree of the Indian Premier League.

The BCCI alone accounts for 80 percent of the total income of the ICC, which is what boards such as PCB and Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) are primarily confidence to maintain their activities.

According to a report on NowPCB and BCB are respectively losing Inr 220 Crore and INR 130 Crore if the BCCI decides against playing these two nations in the future, starting with the upcoming tour through Bangladesh and the Asia Cup.

The board of Bangladesh had earned between RS 70-80 Crore when the Indian team visited the country in December 2022, in which they had played three ODIs and two tests. And it would be safe to assume that the BCB will lose as much, if the men in blue will not appear in August.

The report adds that the two countries may lose about RS 20-30 crore in shared broadcast income per cycle if BCCI asks the ICC to place Pakistan and Bangladesh in a separate group.

The BCCI still has to make an official statement against Pakistan or Bangladesh for two weeks since the tragic incident in the Kashmir -Valley. However, a decision about the tour by Bangladesh is likely to be made in July before the Squadrons of India, led by Ajit Agarkar, reveals the Squadrons of India.