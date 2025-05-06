Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti reach verbal agreement on Bernabeu Exit – Paper Talk | Football news

The top stories and rumors about the newspapers of Tuesday …

Sun

Carlo Ancelotti and Real Madrid have reached a verbal agreement on his exit according to reports.

Former World Cup winner of Argentina, Luis Galvan, died – two weeks after the South American nation lost one of the most iconic keepers Hugo Gatti.

Image:

Carlo Ancelotti looks up during last month's game between Real Madrid and Valencia





Harry Kane and his teammates from Bayern Munich were blocked by club officials to hold a title party in Ibiza.

The Vardys look at a move to America after Rebekah had had conversations with TV bosses in the state -while Jamie is being sought by MLS sides.

Time

The French Minister of Justice has admitted that he wrongly blamed Liverpool supporters during the final of the Champions League 2022, and said that he wrongly had a stereotype as surgeon.

Daily mirror

Dominik Szoboszlai has sent a sincere message to Trent Alexander-Arnold and urges him to “enjoy” what the next one is after the defender had confirmed his exit in Liverpool.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Jamie Carragher speaks honestly about his annoyance that other people 'tell Liverpool supporters' how to feel about the upcoming exit of Trent Alexander-Arnold



Hull City started an investigation after images that leader Lewie Coyle seem to show in an angry confrontation that originated online.

Premier League referee Anthony Taylor has urged it Sky Sports That his decision to allow Brentford's second goal against Manchester United to stand the right decision. United fell a 4-3 defeat at the bees on Sunday afternoon.

Only four Manchester United stars are considered 'inviolable' in the summer transfer window. The Red Devils are preparing for a pressure outside the season after a miserable campaign under Ruben Amorim.

De Telegraaf

James Rew has become the youngest Englishman who has hit 10 first class for 10 centuries since Denis Compton, because the 21-year-old 116 of 189 made balls to help SOMERSET to see Essex in a memorable three-wicket victory.

Chelsea is expected to discuss the rewarding Moises Caicedo – who regards the club as one of the best midfielders in the world – with a new contract this summer.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Free to watch: Highlights of Chelsea's match against Liverpool in the Premier League



Thomas Tuchel is planning to adhere to his promise to avoid special favors for club managers by keeping the world cup players of England for the friendly against Senegal.

Maro Itoje appears in pole position to hire British and Irish Leeuwencaptainincy with his most important rival, Caelan Doris, now a great doubt for the tour through Australia.

Daily mail

Arsene Wenger believes that Manchester United of Tottenham will not be allowed to compete in the Champions League next season, even if they win the Europa League.

Cole Palmer and his sister celebrated the Chelsea star who ended his goal of drought by filming a taptok who paid tribute to their Caribbean heritage.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Jamie Carragher analyzes Cole Palmer's movement and welcomes the relationship of the midfielder with Romeo Lavia



Mohamed Salah brought a sincere tribute to Trent Alexander-Arnold after the Liverpool star confirmed that he would leave at the end of the season.

Bruno Fernandes could be the target this summer for an offer of large money from Al-Hilal, but Manchester United does not intend to sell their captain.

Arsenal -midfielder Jorginho is in advanced conversations about a move to Flamengo.

The guardian

Mark Bullingham, the Chief Executive of the Football Association, has written to London Grassroots Football Club Diggers FC in which it is explained that the decision of the administrative body to prohibit transgender women from women's football “was not an ideological judgment, but a difficult decision” based on legal advice

The Prime Minister of Scotland, John Swinney, condemned an “unacceptable” banner shown by Rangers -fans after the police had started an investigation into the gigantic image.

The chairman of Leeds United, Paraag Marathe, has sketched his wish to see the club “one of the best in Europe”, because fans enjoyed the open-top bus parade to celebrate promotion to the Premier League.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Sky Sports Football journalist Sam Blitz looks at how Leeds and Burnley can make the trend of championship sides that go back immediately after they have been promoted to the Premier League



Daily star

Manchester United has told Chelsea to punch at least £ 65 million for Alejandro Garnacho this summer.

Manchester United has reportedly set their sights on collecting towering Bayer Leverkusen Center-back Jonathan Tah on a free transfer this summer.

Daily Express

Arsenal has taken the lead in the race for Borussia Dortmund -Vleugel player Jamie Gittens, according to reports.

Daily record

Celtic is said to be “very interested” in Red Star Belgrade defender Veljko Milosavljevic with the summer transfer window that is quickly approaching.

Chairman Paraag Marathe clearly made the transfer strategy of the 49ers companies prior to the upcoming takeover of Rangers. Marathe has hinted that a player trading model will probably be installed – because he made clear the vision of the 49 people for Leeds United after they claimed promotion to the Premier League.

Daize Maeda insists that new contract discussions are on hold until after the triple bid of Celtic.

Use Chrome -Browser for a more accessible video player



Celtic's Daizzen Maeda wins the PFA Scotland Player of the Year Award after scoring 33 goals this season



Scottish sun

Aberdeen has sold out their 20,000 tickets allocation for the Scottish Cup final of this month.

Johnly Yfeko left Rangers after he has impressed on loan in Exeter City. The defender joined Gers in 2022 after having spent time in the Academy setups in Tottenham Hotspur and Leicester City.

Derek Mcinnes has emerged as the leader for the heart.

Rangers make an offer in line for the former Premier League star Moussa Djenepo, according to reports.

Celtic praises Gustaf Lagerbielke from his dream movement to Dutch football, according to Twente Enschede Technical Director Arnold Bruggink.