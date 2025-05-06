Sports
Utah Hockey Club draws No. 4 General choice in 2025 NHL Draft Lottery
Salt Lake City -After entering the NHL Lottery of 2025 with the 14th best chances, the Utah Hockey Club received the number 4 General choice in the NHL design of 2025.
The Utah Hockey Club has the number 4 general choice in the NHL version of 2025 !!!!!!
This is huge.
I just jumped 10 places !!!
Cole Bagley (@bagleykslsports) May 5, 2025
Utah Hockey Club to set up no. 4 in general in 2025 NHL Draft
In the NHL Lottery Event, the Utah Hockey Club was the 14th best general chances to win the lottery at 1.5%.
However, Utah could only go up a maximum of 10 places to the fourth overall selection.
After the order was determined and the balls were pulled out of the mechanism, Utah overcame the chances and he went up 10 places to the number 4 general choice in the next 2025 NHL version.
“To choose four … We were ten back a few seconds ago, so it still hasn't sunk,” said general director Bill Armstrong.
“What a great opportunity for us to get so far into the design … This is an exciting moment for us. It is a game change for us.”
That was huge
We will have the 4th general choice in the 2025 @NHL Provisional version! pic.twitter.com/GHBVQHZSZW
Utah Hockey Club (@utahhockey club) May 5, 2025
Why is the number 4 overall choice considerable for the Utah Hockey Club?
The Utah Hockey Club comes from the fourth year of reconstruction, is very familiar with the high draft in the first round.
In recent years, this has generally been the expectation, because the team has been patient in building their selection and lost most of their games since he pressed the reset button in 2020.
What is important about receiving the number 4 General choice in 2025, however, is that the team comes from their most successful season since the 2013-14 campaign with 89 points.
Teams that are close to the play -offs generally do not choose in the top five, especially with only a 1.5% chance of winning the lottery.
But for Utah, the hockey gods saw on Salt Lake City, while they jumped 10 places to No. 4 in a miraculous way.
“Picking on Vier will give us the chance to get a really good player who will have some impact in this franchise in the coming years,” Armstrong added.
“We come to that point where we become a really good team that gets the chance to get to the play -offs … The fact that we pick and go to a free desk at four o'clock, these are exciting times for Utah.”
As Armstrong said, Utah started to leave a team in a rebuilding and more to a team with a legitimate opportunity to compete in the play -offs.
Picking in No. 4 adds another weapon to their arsenal, regardless of what they decide to do with it.
Keep the selection and Utah will only further strengthen their pool of prospects.
Make it available for trade and may receive a talented NHL player that can help you win, while you also concern a free agency with around $ 22 million in your pocket.
According to Armstrong, nothing is off the table if you want to improve the utah grid.
“I think people will try and get that choice. They will want to acquire it … Of course we will always talk about it. We will never close that door,” said Armstrong.
Whatever Utah decides to do, this was a huge blow to the club while they continue to build the fight.
Instead of selecting number 14, Utah will choose in the top five with even more momentum while insisting on the play -offs in 2026.
Next for the Utah Hockey Club
After the conclusion of the NHL lottery, the NHL design takes place on June 27 and 28 in Los Angeles.
Cole Bagley is the Utah Hockey Club Insider for KSL Sports.Stay informed here on x on x.U can hear Cole breaking off the team on KSL Sports Zone and KSL 5 TV.
