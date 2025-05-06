Spirited Performance by Maritzburg College

Maritzburg College's hockey, rugby and football teams had a busy week that participated in various sports festivals and tournaments throughout the country.

The bikes, canoeing and table tennis teams were also in action and resulted in a number of excellent results.

Read also | Maritzburg College to organize his first Jesse Kriel Rugby Festival

Hockey

The hockey teams of the university participated in the Hibbert tournament, with the first XI to participate in Hibbert Shield at Gray College and the 16A in the Hibbert Cup and the 14A in the Hibbert plate, both organized in Pearson.

The first XI of College had a tough competition, and after winning two games, two signs and two lost, finished in 15th place.

The 16A team played very well with two wins and a draw in their swimming pool and went on to the quarterfinals, where they defeated Clifton 4-2.

Unfortunately, they lost from a strong gray high team in the semi -final and finished fourth in general. The 14a of College also did well, won two of their three polar competitions, before he lost Paul Roos in the quarterfinals and finished fifth in general.

First XI coach and hockey director, Mark Sanders, said it was the first performance of the university at the annual Hibbert Shield Tournament at Gray High School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.

After a two -day bus trip, with an overnight stop in Bloemfontein, the tournament began to settle like a cold front.

During the tournament, the university continued to play a wonderful and strong brand of hockey, but unfortunately the scoring of goals in tournaments is of vital importance to finish higher.

Hopefully the experience and knowledge that the boys have gained will contribute to their growth and development as players and as a team.

Rugby

The first, 16a, 15a and 14a rugby team all traveled to Kimberley for the Absa Wildklawwer Festival and played Jeppe High School on 1 May, as well as the host of the host Diamantveld.

First XV coach Nico Breed said that many lessons were taught that will come in handy for the rest of the season.

Football

Absa Wildeklawer in Kimberly was also the destination for the First XI football team of Maritzburg College, where they were confronted with strong competition.

They had a fantastic start to the event, Jeppe defeated 3-1, but then lost to Navalsig 0-1 and then went against Border 1-1.

They saw their last game confronted with a strong gray university side and they went 0-3.

Although they are dealing with heavy competition, they showed an incredible character and dedication during the tournament. Congratulations to Mazithi Qasha and Captain Caden Sukraj for winning Man of the Match Awards!

Earlier, the College played first XI in a second term league match at local rivals Alexandra High.

Alex took the lead in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at rest; However, the College turned out to be too strong in the second half and scored four goals to achieve a 4-2 victory and the three log points.

The next Home League match of College is today at 4 p.m. against IXOPO High School.

Canoeing

Three university boys participated in the South African Surfski championships that were held during the holidays in Cape Town and produced excellent results.

Congratulations to Keegan Vogt who took first place with his partner in the U18 Double Ski “Freedom Paddle around Robben Island” event, and Jayden Janse van Rensburg and Luke O 'Conner who came in second place.

Ski

U18

Keegan Vogt, fourth

Jayden Janse van Rensburg, fifth

Luke O'Connor, sixth.

Double Ski (Freedom paddle around Robben Island)

U18

Keegan Vogt and partner, first and seventh general

Jayden Janse van Rensburg and Luke O'Connor, second.

Misuse

At the Thaba Trails SA XCO championships, Cole Baxter finished 24th in the Youth Men's category, while Kayden Searle was the first in the Junior Men's Event.

Well done to Daniel Janneker who finished fifth in the Aquell Tour Durban 68 km race.

Various university boys also participated in the new Hanover Classic 60km race; Congratulations to Cole Baxter who was fourth in the youth men category, Kayden Searle who won the Junior Men's Event, and Brynn Fourie who became third.

Table tennis

The Umgungundlovu P1 Ranking Tournament from 2025 took place during the weekend at PMB Girls' High.

Congratulations to Tayden Royappen who took silver in the Boys U19 event and bronze in the men's section.

Also read Maritzburg College announces Alan Redfern as 16th director

Saiyin Moodley won bronze in the categories of the U15 Boy's Doubles and Men's Doubles.

Sally Upfold is the marketing director at Maritzburg College.