Sports
Spirited Performance by Maritzburg College
Maritzburg College's hockey, rugby and football teams had a busy week that participated in various sports festivals and tournaments throughout the country.
The bikes, canoeing and table tennis teams were also in action and resulted in a number of excellent results.
Read also | Maritzburg College to organize his first Jesse Kriel Rugby Festival
Hockey
The hockey teams of the university participated in the Hibbert tournament, with the first XI to participate in Hibbert Shield at Gray College and the 16A in the Hibbert Cup and the 14A in the Hibbert plate, both organized in Pearson.
The first XI of College had a tough competition, and after winning two games, two signs and two lost, finished in 15th place.
The 16A team played very well with two wins and a draw in their swimming pool and went on to the quarterfinals, where they defeated Clifton 4-2.
Unfortunately, they lost from a strong gray high team in the semi -final and finished fourth in general. The 14a of College also did well, won two of their three polar competitions, before he lost Paul Roos in the quarterfinals and finished fifth in general.
First XI coach and hockey director, Mark Sanders, said it was the first performance of the university at the annual Hibbert Shield Tournament at Gray High School in Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape.
After a two -day bus trip, with an overnight stop in Bloemfontein, the tournament began to settle like a cold front.
During the tournament, the university continued to play a wonderful and strong brand of hockey, but unfortunately the scoring of goals in tournaments is of vital importance to finish higher.
Hopefully the experience and knowledge that the boys have gained will contribute to their growth and development as players and as a team.
Rugby
The first, 16a, 15a and 14a rugby team all traveled to Kimberley for the Absa Wildklawwer Festival and played Jeppe High School on 1 May, as well as the host of the host Diamantveld.
First XV coach Nico Breed said that many lessons were taught that will come in handy for the rest of the season.
Football
Absa Wildeklawer in Kimberly was also the destination for the First XI football team of Maritzburg College, where they were confronted with strong competition.
They had a fantastic start to the event, Jeppe defeated 3-1, but then lost to Navalsig 0-1 and then went against Border 1-1.
They saw their last game confronted with a strong gray university side and they went 0-3.
Although they are dealing with heavy competition, they showed an incredible character and dedication during the tournament. Congratulations to Mazithi Qasha and Captain Caden Sukraj for winning Man of the Match Awards!
Earlier, the College played first XI in a second term league match at local rivals Alexandra High.
Alex took the lead in the first half and took a 1-0 lead at rest; However, the College turned out to be too strong in the second half and scored four goals to achieve a 4-2 victory and the three log points.
The next Home League match of College is today at 4 p.m. against IXOPO High School.
Canoeing
Three university boys participated in the South African Surfski championships that were held during the holidays in Cape Town and produced excellent results.
Congratulations to Keegan Vogt who took first place with his partner in the U18 Double Ski “Freedom Paddle around Robben Island” event, and Jayden Janse van Rensburg and Luke O 'Conner who came in second place.
Ski
U18
Keegan Vogt, fourth
Jayden Janse van Rensburg, fifth
Luke O'Connor, sixth.
Double Ski (Freedom paddle around Robben Island)
U18
Keegan Vogt and partner, first and seventh general
Jayden Janse van Rensburg and Luke O'Connor, second.
Misuse
At the Thaba Trails SA XCO championships, Cole Baxter finished 24th in the Youth Men's category, while Kayden Searle was the first in the Junior Men's Event.
Well done to Daniel Janneker who finished fifth in the Aquell Tour Durban 68 km race.
Various university boys also participated in the new Hanover Classic 60km race; Congratulations to Cole Baxter who was fourth in the youth men category, Kayden Searle who won the Junior Men's Event, and Brynn Fourie who became third.
Table tennis
The Umgungundlovu P1 Ranking Tournament from 2025 took place during the weekend at PMB Girls' High.
Congratulations to Tayden Royappen who took silver in the Boys U19 event and bronze in the men's section.
Also read Maritzburg College announces Alan Redfern as 16th director
Saiyin Moodley won bronze in the categories of the U15 Boy's Doubles and Men's Doubles.
Sally Upfold is the marketing director at Maritzburg College.
|
Sources
2/ https://witness.co.za/sport/2025/05/06/spirited-performance-from-maritzburg-college/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Turkeys Erdogan supports Trump's “my dear friend” negotiations with Iran, Russia,
- When Prabowo highlighted the doll not to Jokowi
- PT 75 Clinches Championship League title in Finland
- Trump's call to reopen Alcatraz as a prison could be blocked by roadblocks
- India, United Kingdom Ink Landmark Landmark Free Trade Firstpost Agreement
- Rwanda in the “first stadiums” of talks with us to take expelled migrantsExBulletin
- 2.8 The earthquake strikes near Farmville
- Imran Khan is as good as our current leadership, says Atta Tarar
- XI heads for Russia on a mission to weaken us on the world scene
- Sharks Loss 2025 Draft Lottery, Get No. 2 Pick
- What is the lowest level of British consumer trust since December 2022? | economics
- Weakening the world's perception within the second Trump