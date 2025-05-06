Philadelphia Cricket Club is organizing the PGA Tour for the first time. Evan Schiller

For the first time in three years, the PGA Tour has returned to the Philadelphia area and there are not much better settings.

This week's Wissahickon course from the Philadelphia Cricket Club is organizing the Truist Championship of PGA Tour as a one-in-standing week for Quail Hollow Club, which will organize next week's PGA championship. Philly Cricket offers the rare opportunity to present the work of AW Tillinghast on the best of the game.

The course is unknown to most PGA Tour of today and the global wave audience. The Golden Age Track from 1922 underwent a restoration of 2014 by Keith Foster and has since organized various selection frameworks, including the PGA Professional Hip 2015, 2016 Constellation Senior Players and the 2024 US Amateur Four-Ball. The Cricket Club has three courses under the scope and even organized two US OpenS (1907 and 1910) on the original track, the Nu-9-Holes St. Martins-Baan near Chestnut Hill.

After being a member of Philadelphia Cricket for 14 years, I have reached the Wissahickon course hundreds of times and played from just about every place.

While Cricket is ready for the first time in more than 100 years for global golf spotlight, this is what I think the six most critical shots will be on this week's Truist Championship.

T-shirt at No. 8 (Par-3, 240 Yards)

The 8th hole is an example of the “Redan” semplate hole. Jack Hirsh/Golf



Under his usual layout I would describe Wissahickon as six holes of being beaten in the intestine, followed by six holes no-bs (aka the holes on which you have to score), and ended with six holes to be beaten in the gut.

However, Tournament organizers have chosen to convert Philly Cricket for the Truist, which means that players will start on the scoreable holes and then hold the boots for the rest of the round. While holes 6 and 7 (13 and 14 for members) are not cake-walks, the glove really starts with the par-3 8th.

The 8th is a redan who challenges players to touch everything from a long iron to a fairway wood, using the right-wing left pitch of the green to get a ball close by. A huge left bunker, from which players cannot see the green, will get the most attention, but the right side of the green is the important side. A small slope shortage on the green can lead balls to the right bunker and every shot that is played on that side will be difficult to stop the green runs away.

T-shirt at No. 10 (Par-4, 449 Yards)

The tee-shot on the 10th hole requires a right to left shape. Jack Hirsh/Golf



In my opinion this is one of the two most difficult Tee -shots on the track. This goes straight to the left.