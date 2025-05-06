







The Baltimore Ravens released veteran -Kicker Justin Tucker with the team on Monday after 13 seasons. Sometimes football decisions are incredibly difficult, and this is one of those cases, Ravens General Manager Eric Decosta said in a statement. Given our current selection, we have made the difficult decision to release Justin Tucker. Justin created many important and unforgettable moments in the history of Ravens. His reliability, focus, drive, resilience and extraordinary talent have made him one of the best kickers of the competitions for more than ten years. We are grateful for Justins many contributions while playing for the ravens. In recent months NFL Draft selected the Ravens Kicker Tyler Walk from the University of Arizona in the sixth round. Tucker is accused of inappropriate sexual misconduct by several massage therapists, according to the Baltimore Banner, in alleged incidents between 2012 and 2016. Tucker has denied the accusations and calls them shocking and heartbreaking. CNN has contacted Tuckers representatives for comment. On Sunday, head coach John Harbaugh was asked about the situation of Tuckers. From a position of the research and so, we know nothing. We have not received any information as it should be, said Harbaugh. It is all done as it is ready. So we know nothing in that sense, so you can't make decisions based on that. Every decision we make must be based on football. It is all done as it is ready. So we know nothing in that sense, so you can't make decisions based on that. Every decision we make must be based on football. The NFL told CNN on Monday that it still revised the allegations against Tucker as part of the Personal Conduct Policy of the competitions. Tucker signed with the Ravens as Rookie -free agent in 2012 and played his entire career in Baltimore. Known as one of the best place kickers in the competitions, Tucker has the highest field target percentage of the career (89.1%), making it the most accurate kicker in the NFL history. He won Super Bowl XLVII with the ravens in 2013.

