



The 2025 European Under 21 Championships will take place in Bratislava, where the Slovak Table Tennis Association organizes one of the most prestigious youth events on the Ettu calendar. This year's edition has an extra historical significance because it is part of the celebrations that marked 100 -year -old table tennis in Slovakia and the Czech Republic. Under the recurring stars is Ukraine Veronika Matiunina, the reigning ladies singles Champion, who will look to defend her crown. Matiunina discusses the competition as the second seed and wants to replicate her impressive run of the 2024 edition in Skopje, where she triumphed Zaharia in a moving final about Romanias Elena Zaharia. Bronze medals went to Hana Arapovic (Croatia) and Anna Brzyska (Poland) in that event. Top placed Arapovic previously claimed the title in 2023 in Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Zaharia won gold a year earlier in Cluj Napoca, Romania. Zaharia is a European youth champion, one of the most important contenders in the women's stretch. In the Singles competition, Eduard Ionescu (Romania) enters as the best seed. Ionescu, a back-to-back European Youth Champion in 2022 and 2023, and now a regular view of the Senior Tour, is considered a strong favorite for the title. Romanias Player will be confronted with a heavy challenge of last year's bronze medal winners Andre Bertelsmeier (Germany), Flavien Coton (France), who last year Singles Gold knocked on Eyc 2022 and silver in Malmo, Iulian Chirita (Romania) at 1523 Singles Champion (Singles Sunsles Ledes Ledsles Last (Singles Singles) The event is held in Tipos Arena in Slovakia. The official draw for all events takes place on Tuesday 6 May 2025. Double Event Format All Doubles events people, Womens and Mixed Doubles are played in a direct knock -out format, starting from the first round. Singles Events Format The men's and ladies singles competitions are structured in three phases, prior to the final phase of direct elimination. Phase 1 qualifying groups A total of 48 players will participate in 12 groups (groups 112). The top 2 players (winner and second) of each group continue to phase 2 of a total of 24 qualifications. Phase 2 second group phase 24 qualifications from phase 1 are accompanied by the 8 top-ranking players, who are placed directly in phase 2. These 32 players are divided into 8 groups (groups 1320), with 4 players in each group. The top 2 players (winner and second) of each phase 2 group continue to the final phase. Phase 3 Final Knockout phase, the 16 qualifications (8 group winners + 8 second place of phase 2) will take on a direct knockout outdoor.

