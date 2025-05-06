



The Panthers will make their 19th performance in the NCAA tournament.

The Fourth Middlebury Women's Tennis Team has earned hosting rights and a first round of bye in the NCAA tournament. The Panthers are facing the winner of Suny New Paltz and Albright in the second round action on Saturday 10 May, in a time to be announced. The other games in the first round planned for Friday 9 May include #12 Johns Hopkins Square with Lesley and #15 Babson who undertakes the Umass Boston, with action that takes place at Middlebury's Outdoor Tennis Courts. About Middlebury The Panthers make their 20th performance on the Nationale Toneel. Middlebury has received an automatic offer by winning the first conference championship of the program on Sunday.

The Panthers went to the NCAA and the finals seven times and twice in the last three campaigns.

The program achieved 34 wins during the National Play -Offs ..

The Panthers go on weekends with a 17-2 general record and a perfect 10-0 mark in Nescac Play for the first time in program history.

Middlebury has confronted this season with nine -arranged opponents and claims seven triumphs. Panters to watch Sahana Raman Is the entire season at the top spots in both singles and double. De Panther comes on weekends and rides a nine-match winning streak and a team-high 83 career singles victories. Raman 15-2 is next to a partner in doubles Nina Farhat . The tandem is in third place in the latest Ita Doubles rankings.

Is the entire season at the top spots in both singles and double. De Panther comes on weekends and rides a nine-match winning streak and a team-high 83 career singles victories. Raman 15-2 is next to a partner in doubles . The tandem is in third place in the latest Ita Doubles rankings. Linking Claudia Miller And Elsie van Wieren is a formidable duo on #2 with a victory in 10 consecutive competitions and a general figure of 15-3.

And is a formidable duo on #2 with a victory in 10 consecutive competitions and a general figure of 15-3. Lulu Wu And Nathalie van der Reis Close the double tandems in the third lock and claim a team-high 16 victories this spring.

And Close the double tandems in the third lock and claim a team-high 16 victories this spring. In her Rookie season, Van Wieren excelled in Singles promotion. De Panther has 22 victories and has a 12-4 mark in double action. Van Wieren is the 22nd arranged singles player in Division III.

Miller is a support pillar in the third end, with a general record of 12-6 and has 63 career singles on his way to regional action.

Wu has seen action in various places in the middle of the line -up. So far she has a 13-2 marking this spring with six triumphs on #4 and went 7-3 in her last 10 games.

Van der Reis starts the NCAA tournament game and rides a winning streak of seven games and has a 10-2 record in individual action. The senior made six triumphs in Nescac game, all from fifth position.

Farhat has held the sixth lock for the Panthers. The senior is 24-2 this season with 13 triumphs in 2025 and achieved the first conference crown of the program with a three-set thriller against Wesleyan. About the competition Four of the six squadrons provided a place in the NCAA tournament by winning their conference tournaments. Albright claimed the title Middle Atlantic Conference, Lyles earned the NAC championship, while Suny New Paltz and Umass Boston were conference champions in Sunyac and Little East respectively. The 13th ranked Johns Hopkins Blue Jays and #15 Babson each achieved on large large selections.

Johns Hopkins comes in NCAA tournament promotion with a 12-7 mark. The Blue Jays have played seven arranged opponents and claim victories at the then Washington University in St. Louis (Washu) and #15 Case Western. Johns Hopkins appears his 18th late season and has won 27 victories. Sahana Sanjeev leads the Blue Jays with 20 singles victories, while Sydney is a perfect 6-0 in second place for longer.

Babson has a 14-6 record that comes in the weekend. The Beavers appear in their fourth NCAA tournament and have won victories in five of their last seven games. Matia Cristiani (24-1) is one of the six players with double-digit singles triumphs and has a 19-match-winning series. Together with Senior Olivia Soffer, the Junior is linked as the best duo in Beavers with 13 wins. Saffer is also the third ranking for singles in Division III with 23 wins.

Albright has an unbeaten 17-0 Mark and makes their second consecutive national postseason appearance. The lions have only surrendered nine match points this season and have swept nine enemies. Allison Horrick (17-0) and Alex Pancu (13-3) have combined for 30 victories in Singles promotion, while placing a 14-1 number as the best double combination of the lions.

Completion of the regional bracket are Suny New Paltz and Lesley. The Hawks claimed their third consecutive Sunyac crown with a 4-0 Sweep from Oswego State. This season Justine Stanejko has 14 singles victories, including a 4-0 mark in the top slot.

Lesley arrives the weekend 10-4 after winning their first North Atlantic Conference (NAC) championship in program history. Mary Osucha has only dropped one match at #1 singles, while teammate Jessica Legendre is 13-1 in the second end. This will be the first performance of the Lynx in the NCAA tournament. Series History Middlebury did not play Albright, Lesley, Umass Boston or Suny New Paltz in ladies knowledge.

The Panthers hurt the beavers three times. Middlebury has demanded every matchup, including a 5-2 victory earlier this spring in California.

Middlebury and Johns Hopkins met three times, with the Panthers won each matchup. All three have taken place in the NCAA tournament. De Panthers took the most recent battle with 5-2 in the quarterfinals of 2023 ADA in Orlando, Florida. Tournament -Information Schedule Friday 9 May (first round) Suny New Paltz vs. Albright 9:00 am #13 Johns Hopkins vs. Lesley 12:00 #15 Babson vs. Umass Boston 15:00 Saturday 10 May (second round) #5 Middlebury vs. Suny New Paltz / Albright winner 10:00 am #13 Johns Hopkins / Lesley -winner vs. #15 Babson / Umass Boston winner 14:00 Sunday 11 May (regional final) Second round winners 12:00

Tournament Central The regional champion of the NCAA continues to the last site of competition organized by Claremont-Mudd-Scripps in California. Quarterfinal promotion starts on Tuesday 20 May.

