In the past week, two hazing cases in high school attracted my attention.

One, close to home, with the release of a summary of two pages in which the results are explained from an investigation into accusations of hazing and bullying by members of the Mt. Ararat Boys Hockey team.

The other, a case in which the Lacrosse team of boys on the Westhill High School in Syracuse, New York is involved.

In both cases we see teenagers participating in really barbaric behavior. The summary of the Mt. Ararat research outlines a pattern of hazing that is intended to break down and humiliate at least four members of the team. The abuse varied from the use of homophobic language, deliberately urinating on teammates in the shower, those teammates chat in the dressing room while she was naked, harassing sexually inappropriate gestures and other humiliating and unwanted behavior.

That is all rebellious, mean things that accelerate boys who are guys and criminal behavior. Give the honor to superintendent Heidi Oleary for taking time with the investigation as soon as it was clear that it went beyond the initial dressing room incident that caused the investigation in January. Remove that credit for not releasing the report as a whole.

In Syracuse, the Lacrosse players went further than trying to humiliate and embarrassed and immediately frightening.

There, young players in the team that they went on their way home to McDonalds thought, just to undergo a traumatizing fake abduction. Eleven students are confronted with crime charges for illegal prison sentence in the second degree after Onondaga County District Attorney William Fitzpatrick had offered the accused players a deal: Turn yourself in and are confronted with charges or confronted with a crime abduction.

All 11 high school athletes fell into.

It is too early to know whether the costs will linger or whether another deal will be closed, but officials in Maine have to take it into account: this is how you deal with hazing. Fast, and with little handwinging.

Teen brain still develops, we know that, and with that development there is a preference for making incredibly stupid and harmful choices. As physically abused teammates, as was the case with the Lissbon Football team last fall, or what we saw with the Mt. Ararat Hockey team, or even the really horrible actions of the Lacrosse team of Westhill Boys.

In Maine we refuse to ensure that the worst of these stupid and harmful choices must be with consequences. Were satisfied to say stop. Don't let us say, stop again. In any case of hazing that has seen this school year in Maine, it is the adults who have not succeeded. The adults are shoulders and call it a solution.

What cannot be ignored is the status of Mt. Ararats as a co-op hockey program with players from Lisbon High School and Morse High School in Bath. It cannot be ignored that this is the second time in months that a hazing incident is for student athletes from Lisbon. It is plenty of time for Lisbon to look at himself in the mirror and to keep serious discussions about the culture about sports in the city. Those discussions should have started last fall. Pressing the pause button on athletics in high school, while those discussions take place, must be on the table. But it won't be, because that is more than just words.

Varsity teams in high school that do not complete season are confronted with a two-year ban based on the rules of Maine Principals Association.

Mt. Ararat, who has not ended his season, intends to appeal against that suspension. The MPS Interscholastic Management Committee, which rules on the eligible appeal, will hold its last meeting of the 2024-25 school year on Thursday. The committee will also meet in September.

The Lisbon football team lost the last four games of the 2024 season with the hazing study. On March 20, it won its appeal, so that the football team could return to the field in the fall.

Nevertheless, Lisbon officials spoke about submitting a profession to the MPA during the early stages of the investigation. They should have had internal discussions about how a few seasons are and try to actually make changes, the right option can be. It seems that the same happens on Mt. Ararat, because it is the path of the least resistance. It is easier to just keep playing and call it a just outcome.

This would be a good time for the MPA to perform and say that enough is enough and Mt. Ararats Appeal to deny. That would be the wake-up call schools in the whole state that are desperately needed. It would be proof that hazing is a problem that is taken seriously.

But the MPA gave Lisbon Football all the green light, just as it did with the Brunswick football program in 2022 After a hazing survey that wibed community. The MPA will probably do the same for Mt. Ararat, and for the next program, and for those afterwards.

No matter how horrible is Syracuse, we must be careful that we do not get into the weeds and have to categorize hazing by severity. If you are the one who is beaten with a belt, you have gone or pulled a pillowcase over your head while you are filled in the trunk of a car, hazing is hazing. Two serious incidents in just a few months are here in Maine proof that we should do better to prevent this.

A student athlete may be needed who is seriously injured for real change, and if that happens, all were the culprit. Watched a very lumpy carpet with all the dirt that was swept under it.





