Ball one: Jonny be good, then bad, then good

If you were asked which recent English player had delivered these results lost by five wickets, won by 504 runs drawn, lost by five wickets, would you guess Jonny Bairstow, wouldn't you do that?

When a captain stamps his personality in his team, it is a good thing and it is probably more important in first -class cricket than in another sport. Bairstow is a Mercurial talent, just as devastating a batter as everyone in the world on his day. But he can also look like a no. 9 with a gate the size of the Brandenburg -Poort. Sometimes the same inside.

He was able to call on five test players to save his top six, but Warwickshire whose only international was the three-time-covered Australian all-rounder Beau Webster who drove home on Headingley within three days on Sunday. Ethan Bamber continued his impressive start of life as a bear with nine wickets to raise his side to second place in Division One. Yorkshire, who were streaks last season, even without the Mercurial Bairstow who was in charge, must soon find some consistency because they are the second soil.

Ball two: Rew to jump on the plane to Australia?

Somerset enjoyed a remarkable victory in Taunton, getting up twice from the canvas to eliminate Essex, the last blow a hay maker of a six from Craig Overton. That spectacular denouement seemed far away when the normally raw home crowd noticed that she looked at a scoreboard that their team had 313 in arrears wickets with five more wickets before the pursuit could begin. The fact that their Centurion, Jordan Cox, had hurt, was about the only cloud on Essexs Horizon, especially with Somersets Brosse Toporder Batting was the last. Cue Five Wickets for seven runs, Migael Pretorius and Jack Leach Scything by batters as old father's time after a long scratch to the Whetstone.

A target of 321 looked cool, but gettable, but that turned into very tough and hardly tabile after skipper Lewis Gregory was again to his top five and returned in the short term. He took the guard on 78 for five, with the game very much for Essex, he rolled up his sleeves and saw a 21-year-old 21 meters away.

But James Rew is not an ordinary boy who finds his way on the County Circuit. He had already shown the technology, talent and temperament to note nine first-class centuries and he composed his 10th, first with his captain (57) and then with the old Pro-Overton (53NO). Many will claim that Essex lost the match on a toothless fourth morning, but I say that the child has won it. England will have to give him his chance soon. So one Brylcemem Boys Don't come around often.

England should choose James Rew soon. Photo: Harry Trump/Getty Images

Ball three: it's not the field, it's the rules

Not every match in the County Championship can be a thriller and there is an argument that not all should be a cricket a game when light and shadow have to fall if all the narrative options have to be investigated. That said, for everything that the first -class game has embraced his role as a defender of one where faith has embraced, it has never taken the door in the light of innovation and the boring draw between Durham and Hampshire has made a reason for one change that this column would like to see.

The competition seemed alive when the visitors were 82 for four on the first day, but Graham Clark pushed 160 and found support from Ollie Robinson, George Drissell and Codi Yusuf when Durham oppaked more than 500. But the route of the competition was almost once Hampshire, the Batting LED Super by Ben Browns 162, the order of the order.

It would be difficult to claim that both captain made something else than to make rational decisions during the four days, but it was a Norwegian blue of a competition for far too long at a flat pitch. Why not limit the first innings to 120 overs every way? That is enough to set up a competition and it would happen that a match is choking because 149 overs were answered with 155. It would not even be a real innovation, but an resurrection of an old rule that is used in the three -day championship age.

Ball four: foxes hunt in packs

Leicestershire clearly went 21 points at the top of Division two with a nice team effort that turned out to be too good for Northhamptoneshire. Rishi Patel anchored the first innings with a crucial century and received fine support from the late middle order, whose runs ultimately proved the difference. However, this victory was a team effort, all six bowlers who take a wicket and Patels Second-Intnings by Peter Handscomb for a more professional risk for an opener compensated by 100 of 175 points that came after the fall of the sixth Wicket.

Ben Sanderson, with nine wickets and 50 runs in a low scoring affair, can feel a bit criticized to be on the losing side, just like Harry Conway, who picked up eight own wickets. But this strange game from us is still a team game.

Ball Five: Hollman Zinkt Kent

Lords exists in a cricket microclimate where the usual ways of thinking about the circumstances are reversed. The pitch, regardless of his tint, his position on the slope or his age, just becomes easier and easier to hit, making few scores impossible to hunt.

After Daniel Bell-Drummonds Immense Nine Hours 223 had improved the first innings from 129 to 473 in the second excavation, Kent were favorites. Middlesex had enough time to collect the 365 runs they needed, but they should be patient.

Luke Hollman got up with a first first -class Ton; Stephen Eskinazi could hardly get up with back spasms, but did his bit; And Zafar Gohar and Toby Roland-Jones got over the line with an uninterrupted position of 52. It was a great game of cricket, even if a teenager in India can hit twice as much Zess in an hour as these men hit in four days. Middlesex GA third, has fourth.

Ball Six: Red Rose still to bloom

Lancashire, who were tipped on a large scale to go up again immediately after last year's relegation, held up for a fourth draw in an overwhelming start of the season. They still have to win a winning position, let alone win. It cannot help the cause to have already cycled 16 players, with only six ever-presents. Apart from the excellent Marcus Harris and Josh Bohannon, the remaining 14 contributed four half centuries and did not take any bowler more than George Baldersons Eight Wickets.

Congratulations to Gloucestershire, who had much better off, especially for Ollie Price with 253NO and Cameron Bancroft who stated at the start of day four to continue with the most important task of taking wickets. The teams are in the middle of the table, but the bigger problems are with Keaton Jennings and Dale Benkenstein.

