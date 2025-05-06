



Get grip! Grip strength measures the power that you exert with your hands when you hold or squeeze an object. Weaker grip strength is often associated with vulnerability, and Studies suggest That it can be linked to diabetes and a higher risk of cognitive decline, dementia, heart failure and strokes. A study from Norway Even indicated that grip strength in people in the 80s and 90s can predict their chance to become a centenary. Weaker grip strength can be linked to diabetes and a higher risk of cognitive decline, dementia, heart failure and strokes. An easy tennis ball test can measure the grip strength. Getty images There are a few ways to gauge the grip strength, such as an expensive hand grip -dynamometer and the hanging beam method. Joshua Davidson, a researcher at the University of Derby in England who studies handle strength, recommends a simple squeeze test with a tennis or stress ball instead. “The only thing you need is every object that you can understand and can be distorted without causing pain or discomfort,” Davidson told the BBC. “Just squeeze it for your grip tired for as long as possible,” he added. “It would be a good standard to keep a maximum squeeze on something like a tennis ball for 15 to 30 seconds.” A study published last week In the Journal Scientific Reports called Grip Strength “an important biomarker for assessing the overall health of older adults.” A study from Norway indicated that grip strength in people in the 80s and 90s can predict their chance of becoming a centenary. Getty Images/Istockphoto Grip strength tends to decrease with the age that usually starts about 50 due to the natural loss of muscle mass. The authors of the study noted that certain factors can accelerate this process. Malnutrition can lead to muscle waste, chronic diseases such as diabetes influence muscle metabolism and the function considerably, and cognitive impairment can disturb, disrupt the brain's ability to control and coordinate muscle movements. We have to start following the grip strength around 45, said Nathan Lebrasseur, director of the Mayo Clinics Kogod Center on Aging. “It is important to be very proactive for healthy aging during this period,” Lebrasseur told the time last week. Grip strength tends to decrease with age due to the natural loss of muscle mass. Getty Images/Istockphoto Lebrasseur recommends following grip strength or the possibility to climb stairs every few months. If you notice the numbers in the wrong direction, you must tell your doctor. Grip strength in itself is not a comprehensive diagnostic tool, but “Grip weakness can be downstream of other problems,” an epidemiologist told De Tijd. Ways to improve the grip strength Pressing a tennis ball can help improve the grip strength. GLCE – Stock.adobe.com The Guidelines for physical activity for Americans It states that adults must strive for 150 minutes from physical activity of moderate intensity and two days of muscle strengthening per week. There are three types of grip strength to concentrate on crush, squeeze and support, Fitness -Experts told Prevention. Crush is the strength needed to squeeze an object between your fingers and palm. Squeeze a tennis or racket ball three times in each hand or squeeze a wet towel in each direction for three sets. A quick clip is when your thumb and one or more fingers hold a small object. Try to grab a barbell board with your fingers and thumb and hold it for 20 to 30 seconds by your side. Support Grip is the possibility to hold an item for a while. Hang on a pull-up bar or wear strong shopping bags for as long as you can get tired.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nypost.com/2025/05/05/health/simple-tennis-ball-test-can-tell-how-well-youre-aging/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

