What will Utah Hockey Club do with number 4 General Pick in 2025 NHL Draft?

Bill Armstrong hardly believed it.

After all, the general manager of the Utah Hockey Club knew that his team had only a 1.5% chance of increasing 10 places in the NHL Lottery of 2025.

But then, the ping -pong -ball with the No. 3 printed on it, jumped out of the air eatery of the machines. Utah went from the 14th general pick to the fourth within a few seconds.

It is still not sunk. But what a great opportunity for us to be able to move so far in the design, Armstrong said. I thought we had won, but it wasn't entirely certain. When they tuned again and showed us that we won you, you just start thinking differently.

Here is a breakdown of what this first round jump will mean for Utah Hockey Club:

How does the NHL lottery work?

The lottery that took place on Monday evening in NHL Networks Studio in Secaucus, New Jersey, determined the selection order for the opening 16 picks in the first round of the NHL version of 2025 (27 and 28 June). The team participants are the ones who missed the cut for the playoffs of Stanley Cup 2025.

The ping-pong ball drawing took place in two phases. The first series of four numbered lottery balls determined the number 1 general pick (the New York Islanders). Utah won the second series to determine to determine the number 2 overall choice, but the club could only move forward a maximum of 10 places. So, Utah got the fourth in general, while the San Jose Sharks finished second and Chicago Blackhawks finished third.

Although Utah is a lottery team this year, it ended with 89 points, which was seven from the second Wildcard spot in the Western Conference, the club did not refuel for a high pick. Utah is also beyond the stage of the rebuilding, where it has a top-five selection because of his poor competition record.

(Chris Samuels | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Left Wing Lawson Crouse (67) celebrates a goal with teammates versus the Seattle Kraken in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Tuesday 8 April 2025.

That is what makes a bit of luck on Monday so important.

For any perspective, Utah ended with 21 more points than the Nashville Predators, 13 points than the Philadelphia Flyers, Boston Bruins and Seattle Kraken, 10 more points than the Buffalo Sabres and nine more than the Anaheim ducks. And yet the club will pick all those teams in the design.

Looking at the caliber of talent that Utah can take with his new positioning, Clayton Keller (who led the team this season with 90 points) was the seventh overall choice in his 2016 version, while Dylan Guenther (who was 27 goals in his first full NHL year) in his 2021 design was ninth in his 2021 design.

What prospects should Utah Hockey Club watch?

Armstrong and his reconnaissance group had to call an audible.

I can't wait to crawl with the scouts tomorrow and go over it and see a little. It is clear that we studied the players who were available to us, where we thought they would fall, Armstrong said. It will be a big challenge for us to go back and look at some of the players who are available at that location.

You can find difference makers anywhere in the design. However, it makes it easier if you have a top-five selection.

(Rick Egan | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong answers questions during the Mediadag in the Delta Center, on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

There is no clear no. 1 choice this year, as there had been Macklin Celebrini and Connor Bedard in previous concepts, were the obvious choices in 2024 and 2023 respectively. That does not mean that there are not many stars this time.

Matthew Schaefer, Michael Misa, James Hagens, Porter Martone and Anton Frondell are widely spoken as top choices. Caleb Desnoyers can also be thrown there. Armstrong has a clear philosophy when it comes to one of them to make a member of Utah Hockey Club.

We really look at the best player available. We have always done that as a staff, said Armstrong. It's a good trip. I think when you record top, you get the chance to get a real game changer. A top-two line man who can be a difference in your team. You still have to choose well.

NHL -Picks usually do not immediately come to their new team. Most go back for another year from Junior or College Hockey before they sign. Being a high choice, however, speeds up that process. Armstrong can think about what his team needs in the near future.

Further depth and a scoring touch would be fun. Size is also an advantage.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club celebrates the victory over the Anaheim Ducks, NHL Hockey in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 12, 2025.

Martone fits that account for Utah. The 18-year-old had 98 points (37 goals, 61 assists) in 57 games as captain of the Ontario Hockey Leagues Brampton Steelheads this season. Martone is 6-foot-3, 208 pounds and has a right shot on the wing.

Centers are always a merchandise in the NHL whether it is through the design, the free agency or the transactions, so that Utah could also look at it. Hagens, Misa, Desnoyers and Frondell all play the turning position.

Our employees are really good at digging in hockey players. That's our big thing, said Armstrong. From the time I came in, I tried to hire some of the best scouts in the industry and to develop a culture. Create an organization that is obsessed with scouting. Here they will earn their money on these types of choices.

Hagens (5-foot-10, 177 pounds) played NCAA hockey last season at Boston College and had 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists). He will probably return to the Eagles for his second year. Hagens, by some scouts, is compared to Keller.

Misa (6-foot-1, 185 pounds) had a monster with the Ohls Saginaw Spirit as their captain. The center placed 134 points (62 goals, 72 assists) in 65 games, which led the competition in scoring and binding John Tavares for the most points by a U18 player since 2000. On the other hand, Frondell played in his native Sweden for Djurgrdenens ALS and logged 25 points in 29 matches; He also had an impressive stint at the international stage of U18.

(Francisco Kjolseth | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club General Manager Bill Armstrong, during a press event at Hotel Park City on Monday 1 July 2024.

Desnoyers (6-foot-2, 172 pounds) played this season in the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) and had 84 points (35 goals, 49 assists) in 56 games with the Moncton Wildcats and is known for its well-rounded, two-way game.

Schaefer is the only defender in that high-end group and a good one. The 6-foot-2, 183 pound Blueliner was an assistant captain of the Ohls Erie Otters and had 22 points (seven goals, 15 assists) in 17 games. Schaefer missed a lot of time with mono and a broken collarbone, but is compared to the Columbus Blue Jackets Zach Werenski, who is a finalist for the Norris trophy.

There is no lack of good choices for Utah.

We had the opportunity to choose in that reach in recent years, said Armstrong. I really think it is good if a staff if you always choose a bit in the same reach, you get used to what is available and the talent around you.

What else can Utah Hockey Club do with his first round Pick?

Utah could decide to use his fourth pick as a trading piece instead of a prospect handle.

There are many teams in the competition that will be interested in getting into the concept that have active, ready-made players who can insert in the club's line-up in October. Say, the Buffalo Sabres that will choose the ninth in general and have someone like Center Tage Thompson in their selection. Thompson, who had 72 points (44 goals, 28 assists) in 76 games is currently playing on a line with Keller and Logan Cooley on the IIHF Mens World Championship.

(Trent Nelson | The Salt Lake Tribune) Utah Hockey Club Center Clayton Keller (9) While Utah Hockey Club De Tampa Bay Lightning, NHL Hockey in the Delta Center in Salt Lake City organizes on Saturday 22 March 2025.

Yes, that is a theoretical, but it is the type of deal in which Armstrong could think of to package its No. 4 selection.

I think people will try to get that choice. They will want to acquire it, Armstrong said. They will look at our team and say that this team has had more picks in the last four years than any other NHL team. Can we go in there and give a good player in exchange for the choice? I think that is something we will always talk about.

As Utah, the reconstruction leaves, the organization goes to the win now mode. It is a reality that Armstrong pushed to let go of some picks last summer. The GM received John Marino from the New Jersey Devils for the 49th Pick in the 2024 design. He also placed a 2024 seventh-rounder and 2025 in the second Rounder in the mikhail Sergachev of the Tampa Bay lightning.

(Dirk Shadd | Tampa Bay Times) Utah Hockey Club Defender Mikhail Sergachev (98) On the ice against the Lightning in Tampa Bay during action in the second period in Amalie Arena on Thursday 27 March 2025 in Tampa, FLA.

Those two defenders now form the first defensive pair of the clubs. A fourth-overal selection could therefore also transfer firepower.

We will never close that door. That has always been a way for us to get players, Armstrong said. And were now in a position like a team where that next step tried to take. Always look at that. That is part of the process.