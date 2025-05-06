Yukon Table Tennis Athletes are heading for territorial championships

On 3 and 4 May, around 25 registered competitors from Whitehorse showed their table tennis skills on the Yukon Championships, which set the stage for the upcoming National Canadian Table Tennis Championships in July

Yukon Table Tennis enthusiasts gathered on 3 and 4 May at Cole Whitehorse Elementary School for the Yukon Championships, a series of singles and double tournaments held on the weekend.

The tournament contained a mix of seasoned players and newcomers, with around 25 athletes from WhiteHorse compete for the title of Yukon's territorial table tennis champion in both youth and adult categories for the 2025 tournament.

Mehrnoush Mahdavi, a club for more than ten years, showed his skills and emerged as Yukon's territorial champion in the men's open singles. Iman Gharraie and Jann Charles Cron almost took the title, but eventually brought second and third place respectively.

Christina Nie showed consistency by claiming her second Yukon table tennis championship. She paddled her way to victory over fellow competitors of Saimari Alensa, who finished second and XIU-May Zhang, who secured third place in the open singles of the ladies on 4 May.

Alejandro Soza won the championship title in the Junior Boys Singles Division by eliminating Victor Li and Cron from the tournament on 3 May and securing his victory.

In the double matches, Mahdavi and Gharraie worked together and claimed the victory on the last day of the tournament. Cron and Kian Mahdavi came together and won the Junior Doubles against Li and Matt Fournier in the final.

We probably did not expect that we can do mixed doubles, but we have many women who participate in the open division, said Kevin Murphy, president of the Yukon Table Tennis Association.

Murphy told the News That the club is willing to send a male quota of table tennis players to represent Yukon on the Arctic Winter Games, which takes place in Whitehorse in 2026. However, he added that the club has not yet received sufficient participation from women to have a complete selection of female athletes who are ready to represent the territory at the international sporting event.

From 2015 to 2017, Murphy said that the Dawson City Club had actively contributed to ladies table tennis in the Yukon, produced champion and half of the teams filled for the Arctic Winter Games with competent athletes.

There was a really active Dawson City Club and they certainly provided some of the women's champions. Half of some of the teams who went to the Arctic Winter Games were filled by Dawson athletes who were fairly competent in this game, Murphy said.

Yukon Table Tennis is now preparing to send three club members to participate in the Canadian table tennis championships in Richmond, BC on July 18, where Yukoners are confronted with clubs from all over the country. Murphy told the News That Li, Mahdavi and Cron have been established to compete in the national competition.

Yukon Table Tennis has evolved considerably since the 1970s, Murphy said. When he was joined in 1972, he said that the sport was seen as a basement activity with not many organized competitions that took place. After a while he said that the club has become more accessible and more visible, with an increased cultural diversity.

Murphy said that the game changes the game in the late nineties and early 2000s, including reducing the game score from 21 to 11 points and changing the ball size and material. He added that these changes helped to increase the complexity and the competitiveness of sport.

They got from Celluloid, the material that the balls were made of, Murphy said.

The ball had to turn into plastic and so it suddenly changed the aerodynamics of the ball. The ball bounced a little more in your face. You really had to get used to that, and in the end the balls started to get more and more to approach the old ball.

Today Murphy said that the club has a diverse membership, including players from China, the Philippines, Nigeria and Iran. Structured tournaments and participation in regional and national competitions have increased the reputation of the club, Murphy said.

