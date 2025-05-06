JD Vance Rommelt Ohio State Title Trophy at the White House event Ryan Day and the football team of the Ohio State Buckeye were honored in the White House for their 2024 National Championship victory.

First of all, we have Moore, Michigan's second -year coach who is about to serve his second suspension of the NCAA for cheating this time, for his role in the advanced exploration scheme of Connor Stalions during the 2023 season.

Do you remember 2023? Michigans National Championship season, the Wolverines who make their way through an unbeaten season of big victories and NCAA violations.

Cheating, being specific.

Caught and exposed in the middle of the 2023 season, only a few weeks after Michigan with the NCAA-SHERIFF who herself purchased a suspension of three games of coach Jim Harbaugh and a suspension of Moore (Harbaughs Offensive Coordinator) for rules during the Pandemic Season of 2020.

I swear that I won't come up with this.

But instead of taking the main road in 2023 and to realize the enormous size of a second NCAA research from the football program in less than four years, Michigan doubled.

Hot team, championship run. Nothing stops this train.

This is where Ono, Michigans Dynamic, sport -friendly president, enters the chat. Instead of suspending Harbaugh for the rest of the season after the Stealions schedule was discovered, Ono led the university that I cannot believe that I am writing this in an unprecedented public fight with the NCAA and Big ten.

A fight so clearly annoying, the Big could not be back to the fore for fear of a mutiny among its members. A fight so ridiculous in the lack of merit, the new Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti (not even a year at work) had to do what Michigan would not do and what the NCAA needs for eternity to do.

He suspends Harbaugh for three games, two of which were critical rivalry in November against Penn State and Ohio State. But Michigan continued to win (under Moore as an interim coach), and eventually rolled to a national championship because, of course, two-time title defender Georgia somehow from the play-off survey of the university football fell after losing three points in a championship match (but that is a different story for a different time).

After the season, Harbaugh left for the NFLS Los Angeles Chargers, and days later, Ono Moore hired a dual NCAA-Cheater to lead the legendary program that keeps itself higher than everyone else because Michigan was, and that was not.

Now the bill comes forward and Michigan has decided to prevent this time from fighting – because you know, no national title at stake. Now the university itself will draw up a suspension of two races on Moore for its share in the Stalions schedule.

And it is said that I am reportedly meant to remove 52 SMS messages between HE and Stalions on the day the schedule was exposed. Only about that should not have been hired by Ono.

But this is the same president who saw the overwhelming evidence in the Stalions schedule and did not suspend Harbaugh. Anyone who knew that the megalomaniac Harbaugh would never have his program infected without his knowledge and still supported him.

He knew that in 2020 Harbaugh was a Big Ten Coaches conference interview and accused the state of Ohio van Illegal Contact when the competition had closed football activities. The accusation that the NCAA later hit on Michigan and then proved despite Harbaugh who refused to collaborate with NCAA researchers.

Michigan led those allegations to prepare the first three-game suspension of Harbaugh in 2023 (he was suspended for a total of six games), and Moore and another assistant coach for one competition. Knowing all this, Ono later decided to hire Moore as head coach of Holier than you Michigan.

A year later, the school itself makes a suspension of two games on Moore for partly in the Stalions schedule.

Now you may wonder where you are wondering Florida Fits in with all this madness in Michigan. Well, had just begun.

So after Onos unique handling of Harbaugh and Moore, and of the championship season of 2023, he moved from the spotlight when the Michigans football team also did that in 2024. But last weekend the search committee came for a new president in Florida with one and only one and only one Finalist for the track.

Santa Ono.

The same Florida that has won a conference championship in football since 2008 and has not played in the BCS National Championship Game of the CFP since that 2008 National Championship season.

The same Florida that went all-in with controversial coach Billy Napier, whose struggles on the field have overshadowed an important problem: Napier is mentioned in a breach of contract Zero By former signer Jaden Rashada.

Lawyers for Napier and two others who were mentioned in the lawsuit asked last summer that the lawsuit was thrown away, and the presiding judge denied the motion and said that the case might continue in this fall. The time that Florida, if Quarterback DJ Lagway remains healthy, could make a surprising run for the play -off of the University Football.

It is not that difficult to connect the irony tips here.

If Ono can navigate through the NCAA and Big ten and send the Big Blue Ship to his first national title since 1997, he can certainly help the Gators to return to the elite for the first time in 17 years. Or at least lead them from almost two lost decades of football.

Every lead I mean to win at all costs.

Matt Hayes is the Senior National College Football Writer for USA Today Spots Network. Follow him on X @Mathayescfb.