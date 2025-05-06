



The San Jose Sharks have lost the concept lottery of 2025. The worst team in the NHL had a 25.5 percent chance to get the number 1 pick in the 2025 design, the best chances in the competition. But the New York Islanders, 10th best chances for no. 1 in 3.5 percent, the sharks jump to get the number 1. The San Jose Sharks came out of the Trek lottery with the number 2 pick, and it could have been worse. San Jose could have had the third pick, their worst possible landing place. Defender Matthew Schaefer seems to be the consensus no. 1, and the Blueline is probably the largest positional weakness of the organization. “It's probably a bit forward,” admitted San Jose Sharks GM Mike Grier today about this year's design, “Na Schaefer.” That leaves an enviable group of prospects, probably led by SaginaW Spirit Center Michael Misa. “He plays a good 200-foot game. He has a heavy stick, sees the ice good, can play. In all situations played. I have a talent for scoring goals,” said Grier. The sharks of course already have Macklin Celebrini, 18, and Will Smith, 20, as the future of that position. But Grier was clear to say that it had no influence on the design plans of the Sharks: “I don't think we are about to prepare for needs. We will simply choose the best player on our plate when it is our turn to choose, and who is that player, whether he is a center, wing or D-man, the player we take.” Centers James Hagens and Anton Frondell and Winger Porter Martone are other favorites to go into the top five of the design. This is how the 2025 draw Loterij shook, both the islanders and the Utah Hockey Club made enormous jumps: 1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers (or Vancouver Canucks)

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Montreal Canadiens (from the Calgary Flames) Per NHL: “According to the conditions of a trade of 31 January 2025 between NY Rangers and Vancouver, NY Rangers will transfer their first round pick to the NHL design from 2025 or 2026 to Vancouver, at NY Rangers' option.” The concept combination of 2025 will be held in Buffalo from 1-7 June. The design of 2025 will be held in Los Angeles on June 27-28.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-2025-draft-lottery-misa/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos