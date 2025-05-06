Sports
Alexander Zverev: 'The Rankings Don't Lie' | ATP Tour
Alexander Zverev
Zverev: 'The rankings don't lie'
World No. 2 is a title defender in Rome this week
May 06, 2025
Dan Istitene/Getty images
Alexander Zverev is the defending champion in the Internazionali BNL d'Italia.
By Jerome Coombe
The season of Alexander Zverev has been a mix of highlights, lows and setbacks, but that will not prevent him from losing sight of his goals.
While the number 2 in the PIF ATP ranking list has already scaled impressive heights in the sport, the hunger is to reach the Pinnacle Burns Fighter than ever. Zverev, who is a title defender at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome this week, was asked for his continuous search to reach World No. 1.
“World no. 1? It would be fun, I have not been there. I believe I will do that, so we will see how it is going,” Zverev said during Monday's press conference in Rome. 'I'm there [No. 2] Because I won tournaments. I am there because I have results. The ranking system does not lie. You get points for winning competitions, you get points for winning titles. “
Zverev had the opportunity to surpass Jannik Sinner on top of the ranking in 2025, while the Italian completed a three-month period of non-subsidiaability in a case resolution agreement with WADA. But after reaching his third major final on the Australian Open Zverev, a series of early outputs before he arrived in Munich.
The German admits that he felt the consequences of a debilitating fourteen days at the Australian Open, but bounced back with his first title of the season at home.
“I know I didn't play my standard,” Zverev said about his 6-6 record between the Australian Open and Munich, according to the Infosys ATP Win/Loss index. “I know I didn't play what I wanted to do. But not Carlos either [Alcaraz]Then he won Monte-Carlo.
'Do you think Novak [Djokovic] Is happy with his results? Do you think Carlos is happy with his results? I am not happy with my results. At the end of the day at big competitions, big moments, I still believe that the top players will get up, and I still believe that I will find my tennis for the biggest tournaments. “
After having won seven of his previous eight games, Zverev seems to have found his shape just at the right time for the ATP Masters 1000 in Rome. Two of his 24 titles have come to the Italian capital (also 2017), but he will start his title defense as number 3 in the PIF ATP Live rankings, which has fallen 1,000 points and needed a strong week to maintain the rhythm in the pursuit for World No. 1.
Zverev's Run finished last week in the fourth round of Madrid, when he fell on his third consecutive defeat against Francisco Cerundolo. Although the result was able to puncture, the German was Jovial when he discussed it on Monday.
“I hate to play him, to be honest,” said Zverev with a smile. “I think he is probably the hardest for me to play outside the top boys, such as Jannik and Carlos. But all in all I thought my level of tennis was okay [in Madrid]. I thought I played three pretty good matches there. Also winning Munich the week before … I feel that my tennis is now in the right place. “
Zverev starts his campaign in Rome against Camilo Ugo Carabelli or a qualifying/happy loser. He is sown to face Alcaraz in a blockbuster semi-final collision.
“I feel confident here,” Zverev added. “I really love the place, so I hope I can play as well as last year and win many matches.”
