



The great confrontation in the German Table Tennis League (TTBL) is getting closer and closer: on 15 June Borussia Dsseldorf and TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen will find out for the German championship in the Liebherr TTBL -Final. The last performance of Timo Boll ensures that the ticket question explodes – chairs are a lot of demand for it! Timo Boll is ready for the most important game: on June 15 the table tennis superster of Borussia Dsseldorf will play the last game of his career and goes one last time for a title. In the Liebherr TTBL final in the SWAG Energie Arena in Frankfurt, Dsseldorf plays TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen from 1 p.m. All fans get the chance to see Boll one last time and to be there for the big farewell. And the last performance of Timo Boll in the Liebherr TTBL Final 2025 causes the demand for tickets to explode – the seats are a lot of demand! The organizing company Tischennis Bundesliga GmbH responded to this and this week increased spent capacity. However, it is still important to be fast before the extra seats have disappeared. Tickets are available from 14 euros in the TTBL Ticket Store. The group ticket, which is especially popular at sports clubs, is again available for groups of ten or more. Tickets are then available from just 9 euros. The discount is automatically applied during the booking process as soon as more than ten tickets have been selected. Ochsenhausen wants the double, reigning champions Dsseldorf want their 35th title – World Cup winner Calderano vs. Icon Boll Boll has already won the German team championship 14 times, the most recently four times in a row. From 2021 to 2024, the Dsseldorf 1. FC Saarbrcken TET defeated TT in the Liebherr TTBL -Final every time (3: 1, 3: 1, 3: 2, 3: 1). This time another challenger is waiting for Borussia: TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen, led by Hugo Calderano, currently number 3 in the world ranking and recent World Cup winner, and Simon Gauzy, on an impressively eliminated FCS in the Semi-Final with two Bath Bath in De Lieherres, his in De Lieherres, his in De Lief-Hherd, his in De Liebher, his in De Lieherres, his in De Lieherrs, and are in De Lieherr, in the Liebherrs. 3: 2). Dsseldorf and Ochsenhausen had already come across each other in the main round. In the end, the two teams ended the level at points, each with 32:12 points, with Borussia in first place because of the better matchratio – 53:33 compared to 55:36. Both teams will now add a new trophy to their title collection on 15 June: DSDELDORF has already collected 78 titles, including the German championship 34 times. Ochsenhausen have been champions four times so far, the most recently in 2019, and now strive for double. Calderano and Co. The German table tennis cup already secured in the Final Four of the Liebherr Cup. De Liebherr TTBL -Final on June 15, 2025 in the overview: Final, from 1 p.m.

TTF Liebherr Ochsenhausen Borussia Dseldorf Tickets for the Liebherr TTBL -Final are available in the cardby telephone on 0761 888499 99 And Well -known Booking Offices. For all ticket buyers we offer special conditions to the official team hotel, B'Mine Frankfurt Airport. In the period from 12 to 17 June 2025, all fans receive a special price for the current daily rates for all room categories. Bookings can be made directly via the following link.

