South Bend, Ind. Two legendary programs with national success and a history of memorable matchups, Notre Dame and Clemson, have agreed to a 12-game home and home contract to meet every season between 2027 and 2038 on Gridiron.

The two schools were already planned to meet each other in 2027 (near Clemson), 2028 (at Notre Dame), 2031 (near Clemson), 2034 (at Notre Dame) and 2037 (near Clemson) according to the ACCS planning contract with Notre Dame.

The agreement marks Notre Dames First New Series of at least 12 games that the program has started since 2002.

We strive to consistently create a football schedule that positions us for success in the play -off of the University Football, and that goal requires us to form historical partnerships such as Clemson, notre Dame Vice President and James E. Rohr director of Athletics Pete Bevacqua. This rivalry has already produced some of the most memorable moments in the recent history of the University Football, and our fans deserve these matchups to continue to make those indelible memories.

The two programs gathered on eight occasions, including twice in the late season. One of these Postseason meetings was the ACC championship 2020, the only time that Notre Dame Football played in a conference.

Even in the last decade, matchups between Clemson and Notre Dame have produced incredibly memorable moments and games, said Clemson director of Athletics Graham Neff. We have a huge excitement for creating this 12-year series between these two prime ministers, because we know that these are must-see matchups for fans at Memorial Stadium and Notre Dame Stadium and National Television Public.

The series all-time has a 5-3 Clemson record. At least one of the teams is ranked in the top 15 of the nation that all eight previous meetings enters, and five times both teams are arranged in the competition, including three meetings of top five teams between 2018-2020. The two schools have met four times in the regular season since 2015. The schools are 2-2 in those meetings with the home team that each wins.

The series started with a two-game home-and-home series in 1977 and 1979 that was performed by the legendary athletic directors Moose Krause by Notre Dame and Frank Howard van Clemson.

Notre Dame entered the 12-game agreement after victories in the Sugar Bowl and Orange Bowl and appearance in the CFP National Championship. Both Notre Dame and Clemson earned a berth in the inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff in 2024, and both schools participated in the play-offs of the University Football at the end of the 2018 and 2020 seasons.

Notre Dame and Clemson are historical and in recent years two of the best university football programs. Notre Dame is fourth in the history of the University Football in total victories with 962 and has 11 national championships, eight in the AP Poll era (since 1936). Clemson is 13th in the history of the University Football with 808 victories and has three national championships. Both schools are in the top 15 of the history of the University Football in Bowl victories after the season and the last top 25-season.

Excellency on the field and in class has also been a common denominator between the two institutions. Only three schools won the National Championship on the field and won the AFCA Academic Achievement Award (graduation percentage) in the same year: Notre Dame in 1988, Alabama in 2017 and Clemson in 2018.

Notre Dame and Clemson were two of the seven schools that won the AFCA Academic Achievement Award this year. It was the 11th time that Notre Dame was the recipient and the fourth time for Clemson. Notre Dame has the third most academic performance prices and Clemson is eighth.