



Bloomington, Minn. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the Miac Men's Tennis Awards from 2024-25 on Tuesday. The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced the Miac Men's Tennis Awards from 2024-25 on Tuesday. Bethel Second -year Carter Sheard was the recipient of the Miac Men's Tennis Singles Player of the Year Award, while the Gustavus Junior Duo van van Gage Gohl And Tyler Haddorff received the Doubles Team of the Year -Teer of the conference. St. Olaf First Years Madden Vanderwerf was named Messrs Tennis Rookie of the Year and Concordia head coach David Youngs The Steve Wilkinson head coach of the year was proclaimed for Herentennis. Gustavus Senior Marco Siviero was also selected as the Miac Arthur Ashe Award winner of 2024-25. The prize annually recognizes a senior tennis student athlete for gentlemen who shows excellent sportiness and exemplary athletic, academic and humanitarian achievements. | 2024-25 Miac Men's Tennis Awards | Sheard (Maple Grove, Minn.) Was named the Miac Singles player of the year after 8-1 1 against Conference Opponents at number 1 singles in 2024-25. Sheard generally placed a 17-3 record and played every game at the top of the Royals line-up. Gohl (Sioux Falls, SD | Lincoln) and Haddorff (Burnsville, Minn.) Receive Doubles Team of the Year Honors after placing an 11-4 record in general double competitions and an undefeated figure in the action of the conference. This is the second consecutive Miac Doubles team of the year -for the defensive NCAA Division III Doubles champions. Vanderwerf (Mankato, Minn. | East) was selected as the Miac Rookie of the Year for Men's Tennis after being 7-2 in singles action against opponents of the conference in his debut season. Vanderwerf played the majority of his singles matches at the No. 4 place and added a trio of victories to double action during the conference season. Youngs (1st season) was celebrated by his colleagues such as the Steve Wilkinson-Coach of the Year for Herentennis After leading the Cobbers to their first play-off berth since 2018. The prize has been proclaimed in honor of Steve Wilkinson, who has published 39 years (929) in the history of the history of history) (929). Tennis. Siviero (Sao Miguel de Oeste, Brazil | Goliath Academy) was the recipient of the prestigious Miac Arthur Ashe Award. The Miac Singles player of the year 2023-24, Sivierowas, unbeaten in conference game as a senior in 2024-25, with 4-0 in Singles promotion and 5-0 in doubles. “Marco contributes a wonderful mix of maturity, perspective and intensity to bring out the best in himself and his entire team during the competition,” said Gustavus coach Tommy Valentini. “He is a passionate young man who combines beautiful intensity with respect for the opponent and the game.” A business management and communication studies double major with a 3.87 GPA in Gustavus, Siviero has been honored as a Singles All-American, doubles All-American and Academic All-American during his time as a butterfly. “From Brazil to a new culture and competitive atmosphere, I challenged me to adapt and grow as athlete, teammate and individual,” said Siviero. “Tennis allowed me to contribute to a cause that is greater than my own goals. I have learned what it means to compete for something bigger than me.” The Miac Miac Men's Tennis All-Conference singles and double teams from Miac Miac Men were also recognized. The All-Conference team has been selected based on performance during double matches of the conference, whereby the top 18 players (including tires) are recognized for both singles and Doubles. Coaches also voted for honorable mention elections. Awards are nominated by and voted by the Miac Head Men's Tennis Coaches, and statistics of MIAC competitions are taken into account for conference among the divisions; Every nominated player who was not selected as an all-conference, but still received voices from at least three coaches, was called an honorable mention. The MIAC also announced the All-Playoff team for Herentennis, which recognized the top eight artists of the conference tournament, as selected by head coaches for play-off participant. | 2024-25 Miac Men's Tennis Awards |



