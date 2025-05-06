Rick Westhead: Defense remains cross -hearing of EM at Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains graphic details of alleged sexual attack

EM, the complainant in the process of sexual violence of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey team, ended with consensual sex with Michael McLeod and then asked him to text his teammates and invite and have a wild night with her, a lawyer who was presented on Tuesday.

During cross investigation, Michael McLeods Advocaat, David Humphrey, EMS version of events on 18 June 2018, challenged the Night of the alleged sexual attack.

I suggest that you didn't want to go home at the time, Humphrey said. You wanted this party evening to continue and for some players back to the room.

No, I wouldn't have done that. I wanted to go home, Em replied.

I suggest that you said something like that, get some of those guys back here. I want to have a wild night, Humphrey said.

That doesn't sound like something I would say and I can't remember that I said those words, she answered.

MCLEOD, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of EM, whose identity is protected by a publication ban.

EM, who is now 27, was 20 at the time of the alleged sexual attack in the Delta Armories Hotel in London. McLeod is confronted with a second load of party in the violation. If they are convicted, the players are up to 10 years in prison. They have not all guilty.

Humphrey is the first lawyer of the defense that EM lawyers have investigated for the other four loaded players will also get the chance to investigate her.

Earlier on Tuesday, Humphrey suggested that EM knew that McLeod was an elite and hockey player loaded when she drank and danced with him in a bar in the center of London before she went to his hotel room with him.

Humphrey asked EM before the jury if she remembered that an older man named Matt Maccarone was previously identified by a London Police Officer to the jury, but was not part of the team that McLeod talked to her.

I'm going to suggest that part of what Mr. McLeod made you attractive for you, is that he was an elite hockey player and he was loaded, Humphrey said.

[Maccarone] I said he took care of a great guy for him, EM. I then lived at home and comfortable. I had my own job, so it didn't mean much to me.

EM testified that she did not learn that McLeod and his teammates played for Canadas 2018 World Juniors team until her mother had compiled it together after the incident.

Humphrey read a explanation that she provided to Hockey Canada researchers in 2022, in which she said, I did not follow hockey much, let alone the world juniors. Towards the end of the night I just knew that I was with a group of boys who stayed at the Delta who gushed the next day. If someone introduced himself, I didn't keep their names with Jacks. I was very drunk and there was little to no conversation.

Humphrey said that EMS written statement in 2022, in which she said she did not know that McLeod and his friends were hockey players, was contradictory with her statements to the jury when she said she had discovered that the young men were hockey players while she was still at the bar.

I think I just have a hard time remembering when I knew they were hockey players, it was a very long and blurry night, EM said that she provided her statement of 2022 without having had the opportunity to assess her first statements to the police in 2018.

Humphrey also interviewed EM about her behavior on the evening of 18 June 2018 in Jacks, a bar in the center of London.

EM has testified that she left jackets with McLeod and had consensual sex with him before she was sexually abused by a number of players. The jury has seen an SMS message from McLeod to his teammates who want to be in a 3 -way quickly. 209-Mikey.

Humphrey showed EM a number of surveillance videos of Jacks who showed that Em Brett Howden met, a player now with the Vegas Golden Knights, before howden introduced her to McLeod. Other videos showed EM accurately dancing with McLeod and his teammates.

There were times when you were grinding whether your body was pressing against the first Mr. McLeod? Early Humphrey.

That would be correct, yes. Em responded.

And other players? Early Humphrey.

“I think with the other players also on certain points when there were a lot,” she replied.

Humphrey suggested that she liked McLeod's attention and his friends.

It was confusing for me because I am not used to that kind of attention to the bar, said Em. It was not common for me. They made it look like it was good, and with the amount I had to drink, I thought ID agreed. I thought I might feel flattered and not question it too much.

Is that where we are now? Early Humphrey grinning. You're just going to give it one perhaps? You are not going to admit that we see in the dancing videos, you don't admit that you liked the attention?

I think it looks that way, Em. In my mind I was really drunk. It was hard to understand what happened to many bodies on the floor. I think I was confused in my mind.

Humphrey also interviewed EM about her earlier testimonials that McLeod and other players had placed their hands in Jacks on different points of the evening. Humphrey played a video that showed that EM McLeods cruising touched while she danced between him and Howden.

EM agreed that the video only showed her touching McLeods, but said on other points in the evening there were a number of cases in which the men led her hands to their cross.

Another video played by Humphrey showed em who kissed McLeod and another player who hit her buttocks on the dance floor.

It seems that you only dance great, Humphrey suggested.

Yes, I can see myself, yes, dance. Em responded.

Humphrey also challenged EM about her earlier testimonies that she had gone to the bathroom at Jack's hoping to “ditch” McLeod.

Humphrey suggested that everything that EM should have done to get rid of MCleod would tell her that her friend picked her up at Jack's at the end of the evening, just like their routine.

“I am just someone who is very difficult to come up with a lie to get out of a situation,” Em replied. “That's just not who I am.”