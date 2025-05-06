



The ranking highlights the most popular sports among both urban and rural population, as a result of participating in both recreational and organized activities and a clear picture of the current sports trends in Kazakhstan. “Football is at the top of the list, with 1,113,299 people who play the sport nationwide. Interestingly enough, more than half of them live in rural areas, which emphasizes the accessibility of football and the widespread popularity throughout the country,” said the Ministry of Tourism and Sport. The rest of the top ten includes: Classic volleyball – 767,580 participants (421.035 in rural areas)

Basketball – 541,819 participants (238,853 in rural areas)

Futsal – 368,349 participants (130,744 in rural areas)

Athletics – 347,654 participants (174,261 in rural areas)

Chess – 278,101 participants (128,243 in rural areas)

Table Tennis – 262,835 participants (127,416 in rural areas)

Checkers – 213,490 participants (115.198 in rural areas)

Togyzkumalak – 202,217 participants (119.302 in rural areas)

Kazakh Kuresi (Kazache Wrestling) – 160,399 participants (87,030 in rural areas) “These figures reflect a strong interest in both traditional and modern sports, which emphasizes the growing dedication of the population for an active and healthy lifestyle,” the ministry noted. The Ministry emphasized that the programs will continue to promote that are aimed at developing massive sports and expanding access to sports infrastructure in the regions. As mentioned earlier, Kazakhstani -weight leffers have demanded five medals on the Championships Youth World Weightlifting.

