





India, head coach Gautam Gambhir, asked a complete stopping of the cricket rates with Pakistan on every forum on Tuesday, including Asia Cup and ICC events, in the aftermath of Pahalgam's terror attack. During an ABP event, Gambhir said that the national team should not play the arch rivals until cross-border terrorism ends. India has not played a full series against Pakistan since 2007 because of the tense relationships between the two countries. They only play each other on multiple teams and even that should be stopped, Gambhir said. “My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Until all this (cross-border terrorism) does not stop, there should be nothing between India and Pakistan,” Gambhir said when he was asked about the future of Indo-Pak Cricket in the current environment. In a terror attack on April 22 in the city of Pahalgam in South Kashmir, 26 people, mainly tourists, were shot. In response to the horrific incident, India announced various measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closing of the only country border transition in Attari and the downgrading of diplomatic ties with a view to cross -border ties with the attack. “Ultimately, this is the government's call whether we are playing them or not. I have said this before, not a cricket match or Bollywood or another interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian civilians,” Gambhir said. “Competitions will continue to happen, films will be made, singers will continue to perform, but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family.” Specifically asked about India that Pakistan played in the Asia Cup this year or the T20 World Cup, to be organized by India and Sri Lanka next year, Gambhir placed the responsibility on the BCCI and the government. “This is not up to me, this is for BCCI and more importantly, the government to decide whether to play them or not. “Whatever decision they make, we must absolutely be fine with it and not politicize it.” In the recent Champions trophy, India played all their matches in Dubai and not a host country Pakistan due to safety problems. As part of an agreement between the BCCI, the Pakistan Cricket Board and the ICC, all matches in India-Pakistan in ICC events are played in a neutral country until the 2027 cycle. Topics mentioned in this article

