



Lexington, Ky. (Lex 18) The Seaton Center of the University of Kentucky has recreational activities for a variety of sports that students can experience. A new addition to the gym is table tennis. Less than two years ago, Cruz Cardona started to help with the Wildcat Ping Pong Club. With few members and inconsistent meetings, Cruz offered himself to help. I started hosting practices, Cruz said. We have two tables, a leaking ceiling and a dream. That's about it. Fast forward to today, the British table tennis club has a place to save its tables and meet consistently. The membership has grown and the group was officially registered as a club sport that entered last summer. With that status as a club sport, Cruz said, I feel that it really increased our status and also enabled us to play here and have exercises. It is very serious and it is very inclusive, Cruzs -woman Hannah Cardona added. Everyone can play. Another adviser for the club is Felipe Gonzalez. He was a competitive player in Chile and he became the first member of the club to reach a National Championship Tournament. Cruz said, Felipe really led the lead with that saying, hey, we have to do exercises. We have to practice. This is serious. We don't play ping pong here. This is table tennis. I didn't play for 10 years, so now I came back, Gonzalez said. I want to try to teach my experience and spread my experience in this new club. In just the first year, the club has grown into a place where students can come and play to play competitive, or just participate in some pleasure It's a sport and we all take it very seriously, said Hannah. There is a lot of support, there is a lot of training, there is a lot of growth that you see in the club, especially for newer players. It's intense. It is competitive, Cruz added. People are here to train, but they are also here to have fun and we try to cherish that environment as much as possible. At the end of the first year, Cruz shared that the club has nearly 60 students in its selection. Thank you very much to Noah Shofner, he said. Thank you to Stephon Reid and Han Htoo ZAW for helping with the club and the performance when we needed it the most. The club still hopes to grow by having more events, getting more equipment and sending more people to the regional and national tournaments. You can learn more about the Table Tennis Club here.

