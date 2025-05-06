



A tennis star in California High School in just a month away from graduation was reportedly killed by a suspected drunken driver on 4 May, according to the police and several local reports. The police of Manhattan Beach said in one press release That officers responded to a report from a traffic collision between a car and pedestrian on Sepulveda Boulevard in the early morning hours of 4 May. On arrival, officers found a victim who was on the street. Life -saving medical efforts were tried, but the victim succumbed to their injuries, said the release. Braun Levi, an 18-year-old high school senior, died in the accident after he had been beaten, according to several local points of sale, including The Los Angeles Times And ABC7. Levi's school, Loyola High School, said on his website May 6 that the 18-year-old 'lost his life in tragic in a vehicle accident on Saturday evening'. Director Jamal Adams told USA Today on the same day that Levi had been an “excellent member” of the school community that would go to the University of Virginia this fall. The police of Manhattan Beach did not immediately respond to the request of USA Today for comment. Levi was “one of the most experienced student athletes,” says School Levi graduated from Loyola High School early next month. “He was exceptional in every respect. He was an exceptional student, a murderous athlete, one of the best tennis players at our school,” director Adams told USA Today. “He was a modest young man who did an excellent job to emphasize and bring the people around him. He was a fantastic part of the community.” Levi's family had lost their house in the Palisades Fire, said Adams, and he was “instrumental” to help other young members of the community recover from the same tragedy. The 18-year-old athlete led peer-to-peer counseling and helped compile a retreat for those affected by the fires. “He was a lively part of our community and in so many corners and holes of our community,” said Adams. Loyola Athletics also said in a social media post that Levi was a star tennis player for the school and had just won his fourth consecutive league championship on April 29. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> “Levi, 18, was a four-year-old Varsity starter for Loyola Tennis and confirmed himself as one of the most accomplished student athletes in program history,” said the post. Loyola Athletics also described Levi as “The Ultimate Team Captain” and a “real leader”. “His sweet personality, infectious smile and boundless energy made him a beloved member of the Loyola community,” said the post. Start your day informed: Register For the daily briefing newsletter from USA Today. Driver in fatal traffic collision charged with DUI The police of Manhattan Beach said in a press release that the driver of the vehicle in the fatal traffic collision of 4 May was the 33-year-old Jenia Belt of Los Angeles. Belt was arrested and accused of two counts of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of murder. The police said the investigation is underway and everyone with information should contact officer Chasen Gaunt on 310-802-5098. Melina Khan is a trending reporter with national news for USA Today. She can be reached at[email protected]. Contributions: Mary Walrath-Holdridge, US today

