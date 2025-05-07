China is ready to take over thanks to a talent factory in Sheffield

You would miss it, it was not for the small plate on the outside that just reads Victoria Snooker. The V consists quite artistically of snooker signals and we are in a Sheffield Street just a 10-minute walk from Snookers Crucible Home, which is used differently as office space by local companies. Yet this is where the New world champion Zhao Xintong Has based itself for most of the past decade and is, in addition to the nearby thing Snooker Academy, the home of the best of the best Chinese Snooker talent.

Zhao started playing eight years old on tables outside of some stores in Shenzhen before he persuaded his parents a nurse and a doctor to buy a small table in their house where half the exercise would be, half study. He played at an academy in Beijing, one of the 300,000 snooker clubs in China, but Sheffield eventually remains the finish school for most of those Asian players trying to take their place on the most important snooker tour.

Victoria Shi, after whom the Victoria Club is called, is also Zhaos manager and mentor. Shi was the first person to join Zhao on the Meltkroes floor when he won his 18-12 victory over Mark Williams on Monday and immediately handed him a flag of the Peoples Republic of China.

Backstage on the Crucible later on Monday, Shi was undoubtedly that this is just the start of an even bigger story. Asked if she had potentially seen better young Chinese players than Zhao, and how many more Chinese world champions would be there the next decade, she replied twice: too much.

Just like in sports such as table tennis, diving, shooting and badminton, where China won 20 Olympic gold last summer, she emphasized the country's ability to ruthlessly sharpen a technical skill. The slender but minimalist inside of the Victoria Snooker Academy is certainly far away from the Boozy with smoke -filled Snookerhallen that were once the breeding ground of the best British players.

In China they all play in seven years old, they practice 10 hours a day, says Shi. Chinese people work hard. Snooker is already so popular in China, but now you can't imagine how big it will be. He is a sporting icon, the first Asian world champion. That's huge.

Si Jiahui, who reached the semi -final of the world two years ago and was defeated by Ronnie Osullivan in the quarterfinals of this year, and Zhang Anda, who is in 12th place in the world, also plays on the Victoria Snooker Academy. Yan Bingtao, who won the Masters in 2021, practiced previously practiced, but with Zhao Was Among the 10 Chinese players suspended in 2023 As part of the biggest competition of Snookers ever the research of the competition ever.

Si Jiahui, a semi -finalist on the crucible at the age of 20 in 2023, joined the Victoria Snooker Academy on 16 -Getty Images/George Wood

Zhao turned out not to have thrown competitions himself, but admitted that he had placed bets for Yan through another Chinese player. Yan still serves his five -year ban Zhao completed his 20 -month suspension only last SeptemberBefore they won four qualifying data to reach the melting pot.

Shi, who is proud of the all -round care and guidance that she gives the Chinese players, says she was in tears when the involvement of Zhao and Yans came to light. For two months it was as if I was a sleeping walk, she told the snooker journalist Phil Haigh in April 2023. I was angry. I constantly told them how stupid they are. They have been with me since the first day, I thought I knew everything about them. I always said they shouldn't mix with the wrong crowd.

Her advice to Zhao As soon as he returned, Bot remained. I told him, you didn't kill anyone, you have not lost your arms and legs, you have made the biggest mistake of your life, so learn from it and make yourself a stronger person, she says now.

If he enjoys too much, I'll tell him

And Shi believes that Zhao originated stronger. Now it is my job to ensure that he remains grounded, she says. They get so far away and they are [often] Only children. Snooker is a hard game. You have to be mentally special and you have to give them support, 100 percent, from the table to have them arranged. When they are satisfied with the table, they are happy on the table.

If I haven't seen them for a few days, I will ask: why didn't I see you? It is like with normal children. I want them to work hard. He [Zhao] Exercises for six or seven hours a day. He is eight or nine months of the year in Sheffield because of the training hard and the events. Let him enjoy this, but if he enjoys it too much, I will tell him.

Jason Ferguson, who is chairman of the world professie billiards and Snooker Association, said that the crowning of a first Chinese world champion was one of the most seismic moments in the history of the Snooker. The BBC television audience reached a peak above three million for the final on Monday, but that was previously overshadowed by more than 100 million watching in China.

I think Xintong has the potential to become the richest deserving Snooker player in the history of sport, says Ferguson. The size of the market is huge and when you see the association of the brands that want to collaborate with Snooker, this has endless potential. He won the greatest amateur tour in the world. He then entered the qualifications as an amateur. Then going all the way to the melting pot is nothing less than a miracle.

Ferguson believes that the Zhaos victory will also promote the efforts of snookers to be recognized at the Olympic Games and Paralympic Games. Snooker in China is treated as every national sport, he says. The size of Snooker now [and] How important China is for the International Olympic Committee, someone has to look at this today and say: this is now snookers' time.

