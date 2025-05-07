Restaurant with cricket -simulators can go to the former Buca di Beppo site in Wheeling





Entrepreneurs want to open a restaurant with simulated cricket fields where Buca di Beppo was once used in Wheeling.

Brian hill/[email protected], December 2024 A restaurant equipped with cricket simulators could replace the Shuttered Buca di Beppo in Wheeling. A real estate investment company called Hamro Investment Group has proposed to open Cricket Simulounge at 604 N. Milwaukee Ave., on the north side of the Row van Wheelings restaurant. The building has been empty since Buca di Peppo unexpectedly closed in August 2023. The company would serve food and have a bar and lounge, cricket simulators, spaces for private events and a VideoGokkamer, according to village documents. Hamro representative Manish Chaudhari led a public presentation about the plan during the village administration meeting on Monday evening. It would be one of the few restaurants with cricket simulators in the US; Others are in Texas. Cricket looks like baseball and is an age -old English sport that is played all over the world. The popularity is growing in the Chicago area while the South Asian immigrant population comes here. Buffalo Grove, des Plaines, Hanover Park, Naperville and Hoffman Estates are among the suburbs with cricket fields, because the central areas of playing fields are known. Cuts of popularity grows in the Chicago area.

Daily Herald -file Simulators enable customers to practice batting against screens, just like how people use golf simulators, said Chaudhari. Softer-usual balls and bats would be used in Cricket Simulounge, he said, so that fans of all ages could play. An addition of approximately 4,950 square feet to the existing 8,000 square base building is presented. The new space would house the cricket simulators and event rooms. Although no formal action was taken, the village administration unanimously supported the proposal on Monday evening and encouraged Chaudhari to continue. Now you can really start the process, village chairman Pat Horcher told Chaudhari and his employees. If the plan progresses, the village administration must issue special permits for video socks and other aspects. An assessment of the Villages Plan Commission is also required. Related article

