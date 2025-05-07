



Football

5/6/2025 15:00:00

New Haven, Conn. Southern Connecticut State University Director of Athletics Terrance Jones has called Joe Loth as the main football coach of the owls. Loth was selected after a national search and becomes the seventh head coach in the SCSU football history. “I am really excited to take over such a historical football program as Southern Connecticut,” said Loth. “Coaching in the state, I have noticed Southern Connecticut from far and I am grateful for the opportunity to coach with such a legendary program.” Loth comes to New Haven after serving the last 12 seasons as head coach of the Western Connecticut State University. Loth was hired in 2012 and inherited a program that ended the previous season with a 21-game Losing Streak. Since his first season, Loth did not have a loss season and in 2018 the extracted head coach of the program of all time became. “I am excited to present the seventh head coach in the SCSU football history, Joe Loth,” said Jones. “Coach Loth has a proven history of rejuvenating programs and a long job history of success. I am very happy to welcome Joe, his wife Keri and his sons Zachary and Tyler in Southern Connecticut and look forward to many years of success for the owls.” Loth led a Westconn program that was ranked first or second in scoring and total attack in the Massachusetts State Athletic Conference (MASCAC) every year during his term of office as head coach. The 2023 program had on average a program record 49.2 points per game, as well as a 34.88 points per game average in the past three seasons. Academic was the first or second in Mascac Academic All-Conference Honors every season. Up to and including 2024, Loth compiled a record of all time from 77-45 (.631) in Westconn. Last season he led the wolves to a 9-2 record and a 45-14 victory against Alfred University in the Ecac ASA S. Bushnell Bowl. In 12 seasons, Loth led the program to six performances after the season, including the NCAA Championship Tournament 2023. Before he became head coach as head coach for nine seasons, he led nine seasons and built a 49-42 (.538) Mark, the second most victories for a head coach in the history of Otterbein. Prior to Otterbein, he served as head coach at Kean College. In 24 seasons as head coach, Loth has a lifelong record of 133-109 (.550). At Otterbein, Loth led the program to his only postseas performance (2008) in program history and was named the OAC and Ohio Coach of the Year. He inherited a program that had one winning season prior to his arrival and only two since his departure. He was also in the strings in Kean after that program lost 14-right competitions and noticed that each of his three seasons had improvement. Prior to Kean, he held assistant coach positions at the University of Rhode Island, Capital University, Westconn and Southern Methodist University. Loth graduated from Otterbein in 1990 with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration and later completed a master's degree in business administration in Westcern in 2016.

