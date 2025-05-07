



I am a tennis man. Most of my family members have been competitive swimmers.

So what, does this city just hate us? Have our ancestors been crossed with Isaac GoodNow?

The thought takes place because, most recently, an item that you may have noticed in the sports area. Manhattan High took his turn at the competition tournament in Junction City. That means that there were not enough tennis courts in Manhattan for the high school team to organize the competition match. To say nothing about the regional encounter. Or, forbid heaven, the state meets each other. I can note that the state is being organized this spring in Junction City, where they were smart enough to build the 12-Court complex that is needed to set up that event. In Manhattan we don't know what else to do with the scrap heap of the skate park, so we just dump it on the tennis courts of the Stadspark. Heck, it's not like spring and summer come when people would actually use them. Let me be a bit wider and graceful. First, I should acknowledge it obvious: this is not life and death. Walked about recreation, no safe drinking water. Fortunately, high school has replaced its old courts with four good ones. And I am very happy with new courts planned to replace the disastrous at Cico, which looked like a KYIV airport. But for some reason they have lowered the Cico proposal from 12 to 8. If you go to the problems, why don't you do it right? Or else what? Just the State Tournament and other large summer circuit events off to Junction City for the next few generations. K-State had the means to build six really nice outdoor courts, but before they had them, they had to play in Wamego. No usable in Manhattan. No joke. I wish I was. Big 12, Division 1 Athletics in Wamego. I could continue. You get it. But tennis players can't even complain as much as swimmers, because there is no competition pool available at all. The high school team is taking turns in a local gym. For that they also had to go to Wamego. Before that we had a great competition pool in the Natatorium, but that is just a nice piece of grass. And the most recent proposal to build an indoor swimming pool was a kind of Taj Mahal crammed in City Park a whole cucumber in a salad that was intended to burst as soon as someone drove the test balloon. Coffeyville, where my father and his brothers participated in the sixties, was better than what we have now. Think about that. Imagine, say, the high school football team that plays in Griffith Park on patch grass and mud. Stateplay -Fut game? Well, play it in Rock Creek. Imagine that there were no indoor basketball courts, what is the problem? There is a nice outside plate and hoops in City Park! Try to get your head around baseball and softball fields with rocky infields and no stands. Or maybe with a skate park dumped in left-mids. Hey, nobody uses those things anyway in the summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://themercury.com/opinion/from-the-publisher-me-yammering-on-about-tennis-and-swimming-again/article_d1344b40-c358-4fc9-a195-7f7cd2b53155.html

