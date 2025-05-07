Copybet joins Ibia as the latest integrity partner





Copybet has become a member of the International Betping Integrity Association (IBIA) as the latest integrity partner of the Body Monitoring. With the agreement, integrity data of the operator can be shared with Ibias Global Monitoring Network. The Ibias network currently consists of more than 80 companies and 140 sports betting brands worldwide. Copybet was first launched in the UK in 2016 after obtaining a license from the Gambling Commission. The Challenger brand has signed a front-of-shirt sponsorship agreement with Championship football club Queens Park Rangers in 2024, valid until the end of the 2025-26 season. The operator also sponsors AEK Larnaca, PC Omonia 29m, Enosis Neon Paralimni and Aris Limassol in the Cypriot First Division. Via the deal, Copybet will be the newest IBIA member this year, followed by Skillonnet, Hard Rock Digital and Estrellabet. Anton Ivanov, Copybet UK Business Development Director, said: responsible gambling and taking care of our customers, is part of our core values ​​at Copybet and becoming a member of the International Betport Integrity Association will enable us to continue to offer safe gambling conditions for our players. We look forward to working with Ibia and supporting the mission to protect the integrity of the industry. Ibia CEO Khalid Ali added: Ibia is pleased to welcome Copybet as our newest member of our growing association. This partnership strengthens our global monitoring network and strengthens our shared commitment to protect the integrity of sport and regulated gambling markets. We look forward to working closely with Copybet to detect and detect bet -related corruption and to protect the integrity of the markets offered to consumers. Last month the Ibia reported that the 63 suspected gambling warnings had marked for the first quarter of 2025. The figure represented an increase of 11% on an annual basis compared to the same period in 2024, although the figure fell by 3% compared to Q4 2024. Football was the most marked sport with 31 reports, followed by tennis, table tennis and basketball with nine reports each. Esports contributed four reports, with one warning from horse racing. Most reports were marked in North America (17), with 15 from Europe, 11 from South America, 10 from Asia and six from Africa. Mexico and Brazil only had nine reports for football, while American basketball and the tennis of the VAE led six reports during the first three months of the year.

