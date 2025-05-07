



The Wissahickon course of the Philadelphia Cricket Club is more than a century old. It opened on the fourth July in 1922. This week, it Hosts The Truist Championship, one of the characteristic events of the PGA TourThat another chapter starts in his history book. “This is a city of history, right? Philadelphia is a city of history. It is central to the history of America, but this course and our club are actually central to the history of Golf,” said Chris Kallmeyer, a member of the Heritage Committee of the Philadelphia Cricket Club. The Philadelphia Cricket Club is the oldest country club in the US, and it was originally concentrated on Cricket and then tennis, before Golf was photographed at the end of 1800. “It was a farm, the hedgehog estate. It was 1920, the club acquired the building. It was enough land to build two courses, but the club could only afford to build one,” said Kallmeyer. AW Tillinghast designed the course. It became the second course of the club in 1922. “This course was considered one of Tillinghast's best courses, together with his work at famous courses such as Baltus role, Winged Foot, Bethpage, Quaker Ridge and many others throughout the country,” said Kallmeyer. CBS News Philadelphia.

The farm was changed to the clubhouse. Really, if walls could talk, the dozens of photos, some in black -white, would have stories for years next to the wooden plaques that have been etched with dozens of names. “The club organized many local and regional tournaments in those years,” said Kallmeyer. He notes that the addition of the nearby Militia Hill course has helped make renovations possible. Although that happened in 2014, much of the original charm will continue to exist. “This idea to host championships is certainly part of our family tree, part of our present, and we believe it is part of our future,” said Kallmeyer. The future now unfolds ALS Crews could be feverishly ready for the site For thousands of fans, and Dozens of top golfers in the world To compete just outside the city of Broederliefde. Regarding the man behind the track, Kallmeyer shares that Tillinghast loved this place so much, his ashes were spread here after his died. In 2025 a new chapter will be written in Flourtown. “A golf course, built by Tillinghast more than 100 years ago, can again be relevant to organize the best players in the world and that we can be part of this incredible, rich structure of the history of Philadelphia and the history of sport in Philadelphia,” said Kallmeyer. Three golf courses in the Philadelphia Cricket Club were opened in three different centuries, making the club the only one in the country ever. More from CBS News Nikki Dementri Nikki Dementri is a general assignment reporter at CBS Philadelphia. The resident of Central New Jersey is happy that she shares the stories of where she grew up.

