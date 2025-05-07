



Five star Quarterback Jared Curtis is back in the fold for Kirby Smart and Georgia Football. The number 2 general player in the recruitment class 2026 has again dedicated to the Bulldogs and announced his decision on Monday afternoon. Curtis picked Georgia About the other finalist, Oregon. He was originally dedicated to the Bulldogs in March 2024, but was acquitted in October. Required reading: The top 25 coaches of the Football College: Kirby Smart, Ryan Day Lead List ruled by Big ten Curtis, which is ranked as the No. 1 Quarterback in the 2026 class, according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings, made official visits to Eugene, Oregon, from 8-12 March and Athens, Georgia, from 13-16 March. The 6-foot-4 Quarterback plays for Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee. Auburn, South Carolina, Alabama and Ohio State were also in consideration before Georgia and Oregon became the finalists. This is what you need to know about Curtis's decision to bind to Smart and the Bulldogs: Jared Curtis 247 Rating Star Rating: Five -stars

No. 1 Quarterback State ranking:No. 1 player of Tennesseee Curtis is a five -star perspective of Nashville Christian School in Nashville, Tennessee, According to the composite rankings of 247Sports. He is the number 2 general prospect in the 2026 class, the No. 1 Quarterback and the number 1 player from Tennessee. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> He is the first five star perspective that signed at Georgia, because Brock van Day riff signed with the Bulldogs in 2021. Jared Curtis High School stats According to the Nashville Tennessean Part of the USA Today Network Curtis ended its junior season with 179 of 255 passes for 2,830 yards and 40 touchdowns to three interceptions. He added 637 hasty yards and 18 touchdowns to the floor. He led Nashville Christian to a 12-1 record in 2024 and a TSSAA Football Division II-a title. Curtis became the name of the Gatorade Tennessee Footballer of the Year, together with other awards.

