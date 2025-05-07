Eurekas Rocco Regnier is back where he belongs on the tennis court.

The senior is the number 1 singles and no. 1 double player for the wildcats this spring.

The truth is told, I just like to be on the field, Regnier said.

The court is where he seems to be as a first -year student, Regnier finished seventh in Singles. As second -year, Regnier lost only one competition. He fell in the quarterfinals at the final state champion Shaan Patel, by John Burroughs, by John Burroughs. He took fifth place.

A broken bone in his foot ensured that Regnier missed his entire junior years. He broke the third midfoot in his left foot. This injury, Regnier explained, took place by playing a lot of tennis. He said the injury showed himself at a tournament that he played in Tulsa in January 2024.

I then won Doubles in that tournament and made the singles final, but it was really painful, and my foot was probably broken when I achieved those results, Regnier said. I don't know when exactly the break happened, but I had extreme foot pain for many months and it just didn't get better.

With his Junior season lost, Regnier wanted to make his last season a good at Eureka.

I have worked very hard since I returned. What motivated me to return to where I was earlier was how much I wanted to win (s) how competitive I am, Regnier said. I love tennis and was willing to do what was needed to return to how I played for the injury. I feel that I did that and get better every day.

Coach Jason Conley is of course happy that his top player has returned.

I am very happy that he is back, Conley said. People like to see good tennis players competing in tennis in high school and Rocco is exceptional.

Regnier has been playing tennis for 12 years since he was about six years old. He wanted to try the sport and his father signed up to learn and participate in tennis camps.

I started playing more and taking private lessons and before I knew it, I played a lot of tournaments, Regnier said. My father is tennis for most of his life and has traveled with me for many years to many Junior United States Tennis Association (USTA) tournaments throughout the country.

I like the competitiveness of the sport. I like winning and competing. I also love the environment to also be in a team.

Regnier made a major impact on the Wildcats when he became a member of the program. He was the number 1 singles player. He won the district championship.

That was a huge achievement in my tennis career, Regnier said. Winning districts meant a lot to me, especially as a first -year students who defeated a really solid player like (Lindbergh Senior) Brian Kim.

That victory was huge for Regnier.

The match against Brian Kim was so impressive. They both played great, and it was an exciting game, Conley said. Rocco increased his play level in the third set and dominated for the last four of the five games.

But Regniers's first trip to the State Tournament did not go the way he wanted it to go.

I was happy with my first performance at the State Tournament, but still a bit frustrated because I wanted to win the tournament as first -year students, Regnier said. I was happy with my game at that event. Trey, as (Pembroke Hills) Stephen Lambright is known, played very well that day. We had beaten each other in the past USTA tournaments, but he came to the top that day.

Regnier finished with a record of 24-4 as a first-year student.

I think his game was great, his first state meeting, Conley said. I was not surprised because he played in a rural state in many major tournaments in the run -up to his first year.

As a second-year student, Regnier was at the top by going 26-1.

Coming back and ending strong in my second year was very important to me, Regnier said. Strong ending in everything I do is crucial for me.

The only loss for Patel did not hurt because Regnier was happy with his own performance.

I thought I played as well as possible that day. He played very well that day and I did everything I could, said Regnier. I was happy with how I played in that game and that year I went in fifth place in the state, which was the highest I could have ended after the loss for Shane.

It was an improvement compared to my seventh place in my first year in the state. I am proud to say that I have merged my two times at the State Tournament after winning back-to-back district titles.

Regnier wants to close his career in high school with an even better performance.

I also hope to have strong results this year after I returned from the injury that held me to play last year, Regnier said. I am proud to play in the Eureka tennis team this spring. I am very happy to be back in the team.

Regnier is a team captain for the Wildcats. To date he has been unbeaten.

I have the feeling that I am starting the season well. I have played very well in my individual matches so far, and my team generally played great, said Regnier. My teammates played their hearts on every point.

Regnier likes to play an aggressive brand of tennis.

I use my weapons like my forehand to pull my opponents off the field. If I get the chance that I would like to finish points at the net, Regnier said. I love my net game. I believe that finishing on the net has become one of the best attributes in my game.

Conley is impressed by his game this season.

He looks great so far and is stronger than the last time I saw him play, Conley said. (He worked) super hard to return to the level where he is. My expectations are for him to compete for the state title.

When he plays doubles this season, Regnier is mainly linked to Senior Luke Wood.

I'd rather play singles, but I also love doubles, said Regnier. Singles is great because I love grinding, but Doubles is also really fun because of the strategies that can be involved and the net game.

Regnier has set elevated goals for itself when the game starts after the season.

My expectations for this season are to win districts and win the State Championship, Regnier said. I am going to do everything I can do to go back to the state and go for the title for the third time.

When he graduates, Regnier continues to play tennis at the next level. He goes to the Bates College in Lewiston, Maine.

I chose Bates College because education is very solid and the tennis team is perfect for me, Regnier said. I love the area and the people there have been extremely nice to me. I love the tennis coach there, Paul Gastonguay, and for me the campus feels like home.

Conley wants Regnier a super career at the university.

I am sure he had many colleges look at him, Conley said. He is modest at school and is a well -completed student. (He) plays an instrument and achieves really good grades.

He is fun to root and coach. Hopefully I can ever look at him at the university.