Lawyer challenges EM in Hockey Canada Trial: You have been Bang

London, Ont. The complainant in the Hockey Canada research into sexual attacks was grilled about whether she was in the early morning of cross-hearing in the early morning hours in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018.

David Humphrey, a lawyer for Michael McLeod, also pressed EM on the question of whether she encouraged one of the alleged sexual deeds that fall into her allegations.

She was also repeatedly asked about her feelings opposite McLeod after the alleged deeds took place, the defense claimed that she was upset that he ran her out at the end of the night.

MCLEOD, Carter Hart, Alex Forenton, Dillon Dub and Cal Foote are all confronted with charges for sexual violence as a result of the alleged incident, while players were in the city for a Hockey Canada event that celebrated their World Juniors Championship 2018. All five players do not argue with guilty charges when they preceded in the Supreme Court of Ontario.

Humphrey pressed EM on what he identified as a central issue in the case and asked her testimony that she experienced fear during the alleged events in which she said she had been sexually abused for a period of hours in a hotel room in London, Ont., hotel room.

Humphrey asked them several times why she did not explicitly communicate that she was afraid during the alleged incident in her original statement to the police. EM said she spoke to the police only a few days after the alleged incident and was uncomfortable to talk about it with a male detective that she had never met before.

She said that at the time she was still trying to bottle what had happened and did not want to admit that it was as terrible as it was. But Humphrey did not accept that answer, so she not only chose to leave the room several times that she went to the bathroom to pick up her clothes and dress. She said that every time she tried to leave, she was approached and returned to the sheet. She said she didn't feel she had the choice to say no.

Well, I will tell you why: because you are scared, Humphrey said.

EM who stayed in her reactions all day long and only took short breaks for sips of water, pushed back:

I think it was the fear that made it difficult to immediately think about finding out what I could do or could not do, she said I was sitting. I wish I didn't.

Humphrey asked when she realized that she was anxious. After she told him she wasn't sure, he answered:

Perhaps it came to you when you decided to submit your civil proceedings, a reference to the court case she has filed against Hockey Canada and eight not -Geidified John Doe -the claimants, who was later established outside the court in 2022.

Humphrey suggested that the comments she previously witnesses about players with regard to players who asked her to insert golf clubs and golf balls in her vagina were jokes and were light in nature, which encourages her to respond in kind.

In the hotel room that evening, Humphries suggested that EM flirted with the men, looking for a wild night and invited them to have sex with her, to call them pussies when they hesitated.

Maybe I said things like that, but I don't have a memory of that, EM said. And I just know that that would not be how I would act. And if they could see that I was so out of my head and act so crazy, I feel that they should have known better.

At one point, Humphrey said, one of the men said: This girl is crazy.

EM said she remembers that that sentence was shouting. She said she didn't believe she was talking to someone, but described herself as an autopilot. She argued that all the sexual comments she had made possible spoke to her level of intoxication.

They knew that. They could see that, she said. And yet they did what they did.

Humphrey spent a lot of time asking EM about her sexual meeting with McLeod who preceded the alleged events of the night in question (she never argued that the first meeting was not consensual) and her first meeting with McLeod at the bar.

I'm going to suggest that part of what Mr. McLeod made you attractive for you, is that he was an elite hockey player and that he was loaded, Humphrey said. (McLeod signed a three-year contract level in October 2016; At the time of the alleged incident, he had not played any NHL match.)

EM said that was not a factor that she considered and that it had no influence on her decision to go to the hotel with him.

Humphrey pointed out inconsistencies in EMS earlier accounts when she knew exactly that they were hockey players, and the order of events that have been on her to leave the bar with McLeod. He repeatedly pressed her when she fell at the bar, pointing out that she had the chronology of the fall out of order. She admitted that her statement of 2022 had the fall from order with the timeline, and explained that she did not fully prepare the statement and had not viewed the error while revising the statement. She added that she also had her earlier statement not available to the police to renew her memory.

Later Humphrey showed a video of em -dancing between McLeod and Brett Howden, in which she seems to touch McLeods Crotch. EM has testified that McLeod and others have handed her hands through the night in Jacks and had their cross touched. Humphrey said that the only video certificate of that event was that she did it alone. EM said it happened a few times earlier in the evening, sometimes not recorded on surveillance video.

Humphrey ended on Tuesday procedures that EMS -at the end of the night asked to ask Mcleod and how they leave the hotel in her emotions in her emotions. He asked her about having sex with McLeod in the shower after the group of men left the room and concentrated on what happened next. He said that McLeod got into bed and EM asked if the barn would leave quickly, suggested that he ran out of her the door because she then stayed in the hotel room:

Mr. McLeod tries to go to bed. It is the end of a very long night and he gets up early for Golf. And you just hang around. Isn't that what happened? Humphrey said laughing in annoyance.

EM agreed that she found his behavior rude and disrespectful, but refuted that she was hanging. She said he indicated that she had to leave the shower shortly after the last sexual meeting. She said she was from the Nights events on Auto-Pilot and thought it was a last thing she had to do before she left.

I think the whole thing was not respectful, but in the end he was rude, EM said.

She said she called him for his behavior and explained that she was still processing what happened that night, but landed on that last interaction to reprimand: I was just a bit of disbelief about what had just happened and his attitude about it. I couldn't really understand.

She went back briefly to look for a ring that she left behind, but said that neither McLeod nor his roommate (forenton) would turn on the light to help her look, making her felt stupid.

Humphrey asked why she would go back for the ring, especially if it was not valuable or sentimental. She said she didn't like the idea to leave her possessions.

I really didn't like the idea that they would still have part of me there.

(Bests of Michael McLeod's lawyer David Humphrey from previously in the trial by Alexandra Newbould / the Canadian Press via AP)