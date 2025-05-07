The unlocking of your inner Venus or Serena Williams on the tennis court takes a lot of practice. (Heck, we would settle for our inner Forrest Gump on a ping-pong table.) Fortunately, the inhabitants of the province have an abundance of facilities available for them in Westchester, where they can work on their backhands, get private instructions and even full John Mcenroe on their neighbors in Tourney Play.

“We have a program throughout the year that players of all ages and levels can enjoy,” says Rodrigo Siteserbyna, the tennis director for Club Fit Briarcliff. “We have players as young as three and as old as one hundred. It is one of the few total sports that you can play.”

“And it has a huge social aspect,” he adds, “especially for children who have experienced Covid and our seniors. It really helps them to socialize and feel relevant in the community.”

When you are ready to put on your Nike Sweatband, you want to work here on your backhand.

Westchester Parks

Before you look at private memberships, see which facilities make your local Westchester County Parks available. Many of your nearby municipalities offer a variety of play surfaces for singles and Doubles, as well as variations such as pickleball and even platform tennis.

Public tennis courts serve as a cheap way to introduce yourself and especially children to the sport without making a full dedication to a one-year membership. Make sure that you confirm any permit or registration requirements on the individual city websites, as well as any availability of lessons for adults or the spring/summer tennis camps for children.

Westchester's private tennis clubs

Elegant draper a knitted sweatshirt over your shoulders because we dive directly into the exclusive world of private tennis clubs. These clubs have an abundance of bona fide training methods, from one-on-one instruction to group drop-in classes. Many also offer regular reservations, for those who are committed to processing their slips towards the end of the season.

Aronk Tennis Club” Aronk



First in our hearts (and alphabetically) this club offers instruction programs at full level for adults and juniors, as well as Kampen for children, lessons and interclub game. Courts are seasonal or available per hour, and even for non-members in the summer.

Seasonal members of this Westchester club can reserve one of the eight Har-Tru Clay courts or register for adult or junior, programs, private lessons and clinics, and even tennisocials to meet other enthusiasts. Platform/paddle tennis courts are also available, together with League and Interclub schedules.

Chappaqua Swim and Tennis Club“ Chappaqua



This private summer club offers members access to swimming and diving alongside tennis-four hard courts, four Har-Tru Clay courts and three heated courts for playing platform Tennis throughout the year. The club also offers clinics and lessons for tennis enthusiasts of all skill levels, as well as a Metropolitan Inter-Club League for neighboring competition.

Club Fit” Briarcliff and Jefferson Valley



With two locations on approximately both sides of the province, Club Fit has more than a dozen hard surface and clay courts to choose from the entire year that are available for classes, private and semi-private lessons and competition for both adults and juniors. There are also many other fitness and sports activities available, making a family membership an easy choice.

Fox Meadow Tennis Club” Scarsdale



Fox Meadow, first founded in 1883, is the literal birthplace of platform tennis. Developed in 1928, the first club court of the sport – everywhere – was built only three years later in Fox Meadow. Today, the Scarsdale Club has six Har -Tru Tennis Courts and nine heated “paddle” rights. But the oldest platform in Westchester and the tennis club is also one of the exclusive: membership is limited to only 160 families at the same time, and potential members must be sponsored and seconded by existing members.

Pleasantville Tennis Club” Pleasantville



This intimate tennis club founded in 1916, has a waiting list for membership, but still offers day rates to the general public with a seasonal non-member. Members can also reserve one of the six Har-Tru courts with guests ($ 10 per guest).

Pound Ridge Tennis ClubPound Ridge



The PRTC run by members is the home of local tennis enthusiasts of all game levels since the Johnson administration and currently has seven Har-Tru courts and three illuminated tennis courts. The club offers three membership levels, depending on age and family status, as well as organized clinics and programs, including pickleball.

Rye Racquet Club” Harrison



Rye Racquet, a multigenerational tennis club and has grown from a three-part club that was opened in 1961 to a tennis center for all weather conditions with five pillows in 1961, and four more Buithar-Tru-Courts (which are enclosed in an air tube to facilitate winter play).

Sawmill club” Mount Kisco



With two locations, both in Mount Kisco, the Saw Mill Club organizes dozens of tennis lessons every week on more than a dozen courts. Members can expect all usual private instructions and group sessions, camps and competitions, plus pickleball and even squash.

Seven Bridges Field ClubChappaqua



Invoicing itself as 'the best preserved secret in Chappaqua', these small but exclusive private club Proffers swimming pool pleasure together with five clay tennis courts and two heated Platform Tennis/Pickleball courts open throughout the year.

TCH, a prominent club on the banks of the Hudson River, has half a dozen Har-Tru courts, plus a pro-store and waterfront lounge for refreshments before or after the match. Children can enjoy both age and skills-based junior programs and summer camps, while adults can participate in a clinic, competition or even drop-in session for people with busy schemes.

This club for only members is great to cool through the pool, especially after an exciting game. The club has three Har-Tru courts for tennis and one dedicated to Pickleball, plus a separate raised court for platform tennis.

Public facilities

If the thought of membership rights makes you run, take a switch. These local facilities are all open to the public and have many of the same programs and benefits as their private opposites, although without the allure of exclusivity.

Armonk Indoor Sports Center” Aronk



The locals can choose to reserve a dedicated weekly court and time for the season or to take a more relaxed schedule with hourly rates. Adults can enjoy instruction and inter-club game, while juniors can also participate in summer/holiday camps and even lessons at the Aronk International Tennis Academy.

Chestnut Ridge Racquet Club“ Mount Kisco



Chestnut Ridge offers the locals a fun and competitive environment for practicing their portions since 1969. The club has four Har-Tru Outdoor Courts and six inner courses for play for all weather conditions. While the CRRC offers many seasonal membership, class and lesson options – even summer camps for children! – There are also standard daily rates for more sporadic players who are just looking for a few sets.

Grand Slam Tennis Club” Bedford



Owned by Tennis Hall of Famer Ivan Lendl and his own “Hitting Hot” education system, this club has five outdoor courts and eight Har-Tru courts (five outside, three inside) on the border of Bedford-Greenwich. Programs and instructions for adults are available for all levels, but the wide range of junior programs is where Grand Slam really shines.

Greenburgh Indoor Tennis” White plains



This bubble facility, nestled in the heart of Westchester, has only two muted tennis courts, but shuns both memberships and guest money. Players can register for adults or junior lessons or book a seasonal time slot.

Maximum tennis development zone” Bronxville



Those who are looking for their game can find the help they seek at Maximum TDZ: the team sets up, well, maximize your Tennis development. There are numerous programs for adults and children based on age and skill level, plus American tennis associated competitions and private lessons. You can also book an hour for an hour if you are looking for a few good service.

New Rochelle Tennis Club“ New Rochelle



A part of Pine Brook Fitness, this club offers member discounts, but is open to the general public. If you sign up for lessons, a class, a clinic or League or Juniors Camp, you will be considered a member for the duration. The club also offers lessons and judicial reservations per day, although the latter is based on availability.

The playground” Elmsford



Do you want to get your little ones in the game? This fun facility offers open game, holiday and after-school programs, including tennis camp and lessons at the right size 10 and under indoor tennis court.

Premier Athletic Club” Montrose



This North County Athletic Club offers lessons, programs and competition match for adults and juniors, as well as pickleball and racquetball groups. General fitness lessons, personal training and watermatics are also available, making the club ideal for families with different interests.

Sport” Eastchester and Mamaroneck



When the company established in Long Island expanded the mainland for the first time, was the very first new location on Harbor Island. The Mamaroneck facility claims eight Red Clay Indoor/Outdoor Courts and all tennis programs of all age for which the branch of John Mcenroe Tennis Academy is known. The location at Lake Isle Country Club adds another eight Har-Tru court benches less than 15 minutes away.

Tennis Innovators Academies” New rochelle and white plains



With two locations, Westchesterites have a few different options for how they want to play. The New Rochelle location has eight Turf-hard courts, while the White Plains Academy has just as many Har-Tru courts. Both include full fitness centers, free evaluations, an abundance of learning programs for all ages and the option of seasonal or daily rates.

Westchester Tennis Center” Port Chester



Westchester Tennis Center brings the Sound Shore a dozen well-maintained tennis courts, including eight Har-Tru courts and four hard courts for pickleball. A number of programs are offered for both children and adults, just like seasonal and one -off court reservations.

Yonkers Tennis Center” Yonkers



Further to the south in Westchester, the Yonkers Tennis Center offers very reasonable rates for drop-in reservations and even its own app for booking lessons, programs and reservations. The family business also has competition match and special events.

