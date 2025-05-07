Gautam Gambhir Lands Bumping on Sunil Gavaskar: “Sitting in commentary for 25 years and questioning everything I did …”

India -head coach Gautam Gambhir did not bump when he tore former India captain Sunil Gavaskar with regard to the Champions Trophy prize money from the latter. After Rohit Sharma and Co-Won the eight-team tournament by beating New Zealand in the Summit collision, the BCCI announced a prize money from INR 58 Crore. Gavaskar then asked in his column for Sportstar or Gambhir in the footsteps of his predecessor, Rahul Dravid, to take more than the other members of the support staff. Gautam Gambhir fires back on Sunil Gavaskar over his Champions Trophy prize money.

After the T20 World Cup victory in 2024, Dravid deducted from taking the extra INR 2.5 Crore that the Indian Cricket Board grant him award, and he decided to go an equal part of the price bonus as the rest of his support staff.

Gautam Gambhir appeared on the ABP News India on 2047 Summit on Tuesday and he spoke about his coaching office with Team India so far. Gambhir's term of office is mixed. India won the Champions trophy but lost the TOOT against New -Zeeland (Thuis) and Australia (Weg).

It was then that he made a pot shot at commentators who urged his term of office.

When I started this task to become the head coach of 140 Crore -Indians, I knew that if you are judged every day on the performance of the team, there will always be criticism, there will always be appreciation. And it will never happen that the graph goes up in the same way, Gambhir said.

There will always be ups and downs, which I was very aware of. And it has not changed. And I really like it because it is my job to make the country proud of all players, and that will stay until the last day of my coaching career. It was only 8 months ago. Only 8 months. And as I told you before, if the results did not come, I am absolutely fine with criticism, he added.

Without taking the name of Gavaskar, Gambhir also expressed his opinion about what the former India captain had to say about the Champions Trophy and the prize money associated with it.

It is the task of people to criticize and they have to criticize. But there are people who have been in the comment box for 20-25 years. They doubted everything I did. They think that Indian cricket is their property. Unfortunately, Indian Cricket is not a person's property. It is the identity of 140 crore Indians and it will stay that way. They doubted my coaching, my data, my concussion and even my prize money, Gambhir said.

The prize money I received in the Champions trophy. I don't have to tell this country where I left the money and where I invested it. But this country must know that such people have been working in the country for so many years as NRIS. They earn money from the country and take it abroad. I do not do security controls or immigration at 11:55, “he added.

Furthermore, he stated, those who only have to spend 1 day, 180 days. I am an Indian and I will stay an Indian until my last breath. I will not be an NRI to save tax. People who live in glass houses are not allowed to throw stones at the houses of others.

No trouble saying some commentators

The current head coach, whose next assignment is the at all of five games against England, stated that he is not responsible for what the commentators think and he does not care about their opinion, because his focus continues to achieve successful results.

I want to become a coach. And I have no responsibility against them. I want to be a coach for that 10 or 12-year-old child who comes to watch the game in the sun and is 6 or 7 hours. If he can go back happily. If we can happily send him back, that is my responsibility, Gambhir said.

Whoever says what in the comment box, who says something on YouTube, who says something in the broadcaster, what the media says, that's not my job. My task is not to prove them incorrectly, or to prove them well, he added.