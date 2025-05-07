Lakeland HS Assistant Football Coach arrested, accused of stealing $ 10,000+ to Team helmets





A former ex-assistant football coach at Lakeland High School is behind bars after representatives say that he has stolen dozens of helmets from his own team. The background story: According to the Sheriff's Office of Polk County, Azadrean Yarde, 23, 36 helmets from the football team has stolen. High school paid almost $ 380 for every helmet, so they were all worth more than $ 13,000. In April, the school district contacted the Sheriff office to investigate after discovering missing helmets. Also read: Older man, dog killed in bear attack in southwestern Florida, says FWC According to the suspect's statement, he was caught stealing the helmets on surveillance video at the school. Yarde then made various trips to the Play It Again Sports Shop in Lakeland and in Brandon and sold every helmet for $ 100 or less resolution of less than $ 1,000. What they say: “He told them who he was and gave them a good ID,” said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd. “He said he was an assistant football coach, and they were the helmets in favor of new helmets. It was a plausible story, but it was a lie.” The sheriff adds that it plays again Sports was able to bring most helmets back to the school, although seven were already sold. Yarde has no criminal history and the sheriff says that he confessed this crime and admitted that he was wrong. “A bad decision can have serious consequences for your life,” said Judd. “He is no longer an assistant football coach. He is no longer a caretaker. He has crime accusations against him. He has to work because he wanted some extra money.” A spokesperson for the Polk County School District says that Yarde was hired as a custodian in 2022 and this school year was assistant coach at the football team. They are busy ending his employment and will look for a refund. What is the following: Yarde is confronted with six charges, including Grand Theft, false verification of ownership and the actions of stolen property. The source: Information for this story was collected by FOX 13 reporter Carla Bayron. Stay connected to Fox 13 Tampa:

