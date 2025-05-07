Morgantown, W.Va. West Virginia University yesterday unveiled a special Throwback uniform from 1965 on its social media platforms.

The design is similar to the uniform that the mountain climbers wore 60 years ago when they played in the Southern Conference.

That was the team that defeated PITT 63-48 in what is still the highest scoring Brawl game in the back garden in series history.

The mountain climbers won the Southern Conference with a 4-0 record that year, but Virginia Tech had left the competition and left West Virginia, William & Mary, East Carolina, VMI, George Washington, De Citadel, Davidson, Furman and Richmond.

The real historical significance of that season was a distinctive three-dimensional naval blue WVU logo in gold in the helmet of the team. Behind the logo was a light blue state of West Virginia that really a modern, technicolor look for the mid-sixties.

Interestingly enough, some helmets had a single blue stripe through the middle, while the split -end bob dunleve's helmet, depicted here, not. He thinks that equipment manager Carl Roberts has not hit blue tape anymore, otherwise Hemust Dunlevy would have been mistaken for a backup. The players always said that Roberts was notorious because of giving the backups and kickers used socks and second-hand equipment.

“Probably so,” Dunlevy laughed. “I kept my helmet because I needed to play in the Noord-Zuid game after the season. I am sure Carl was probably after me to give it back, but I kept it and I still have it.”

In any case, West Virginia University Vice-President and director of Athletics Wren Baker Is somewhat a uniform buff, and the first time he visited the Hall of Traditions of the Puskar Center, he immediately took note of that helmet among the others shown.

“The inspiration came really shortly after Wren arrived here,” said WVU Deputy Director of Athletics Matt Wells earlier today. “He was familiar with the history of mountain cup, and he saw the helmet of 1965 in the Hall of Traditions.

“That started a conversation from:” Hey, what can we do with that? ” As we looked more at what the '65 team Southern Conference Champions has achieved and what I believe that the best scoring BraWl game in the back garden is still in series history and a big win over Pitt Plus, it is also the 60oneBirthday of that season, but it was really a chance to do a real Throwback, which we didn't do. “

Prior to the 1965 season, figures appeared on the helmets of West Virginia in 1955, 1959 and the centenary season of 1963 when every helmet of each players had 100 figure to celebrate the 100-year anniversary of the state.

WVU also submitted a petition to the NCAA that year to have placekicker Chuck Kinder carrier Jersey no. 100 who granted it.

As far as the Helmlogo is concerned, it was removed when coach Jim Carlen took over the program in 1966 and the side of the helmet remained bald until another iteration of the WVU football logo returned in 1970 when Bobby Bowden Carlen replaced.

Since then there has been a kind of a kind of logo on mountain cup helmets.

Special theme uniforms have been designed in the past, but according to Wells never a real throwback uniform.

“We have done the uniform house of the 'Country Roads' version, we have done a 'coal voltage' and we have reduced certain elements of previous uniforms with our primary look,” Wells noted. “But with the unique nature of that helmet and the helmet logo with the baby blue, it was probably the most unique element of one of the uniforms that we could possibly replicate in the past.”

Wells indicated that a home game has not yet been determined to reveal them.

“We will set our regular promotional schedule with Gold Rush, Stripe the Stadium, True Blue, Coal Rush and then what game we wear the Throwbacks,” he said. “We will also have a merchandising line in stores, probably in the late summer. The logo on the helmet will be part of the merchandising line with polo shirts, quarter-zip polos and a replica helmet.”

Kristin Coldsnow, the main designer on the other football uniforms of West Virginia, was again consulted about this design, although she no longer works for the athletics department.

“We didn't do much about this because it was just an existing look to emulate,” Wells explained. “She was very detailed to ensure that we got the state overview well and the right color of blue while working with Nike.

“ Austin Blake From our staff of football equipment, was also an important role on the helmet, matching the color and getting the right colors on the front and rear bumpers, “Wells said.” There were some complicated details and Austin took a bit there. “

In addition to Coldsnow, Blake, Wells and Baker, Department Uniform Connoisseur and Executive Senior Associate Athletic Director Michael Fragale and senior director of sports publications Joe Swan Also gave their input during the design process.

Because of the unique old-gold color scheme, Wells said that the helmet will be one-off because it does not match the colors of the regular uniforms of West Virginia.