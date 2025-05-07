Absolutely no: Gautam Gambhir closes the conversation about cricket tires with Pakistan





In the midst of rising tensions between India and Pakistan, Gautam Gambhir – the coach of the men in blue – has given a clear answer about whether cricket tires should continue between the two countries. In a recent interview, Gambhir said that although the ultimate decision is based on the government, his personal conviction is that nothing can come close to the life of Indian citizens.

“My personal answer to this is absolutely no. Until all this (terrorism) does not stop, there should be nothing between India and Pakistan,” Gambhir told ABP News.

Ultimately, this is the decision of the government whether we play them or not. I also said this before, not a cricket match or Bollywood or another interaction is more important than the life of Indian soldiers and Indian civilians. Competitions will continue to happen, films will be made, singers will continue to perform, but nothing comes close to losing a loved one in your family. Indian coach added.

About the issue of playing Pakistan in the Asia Cup later in the year and the next T20 World Cup, Gambhir said: “This is not up to me, it is not in my jurisdiction, this is for BCCI and more importantly, the government to decide whether to play them or not.

A few days earlier, another former Indian cricket player, Sunil Gavaskar, had called to kick Pakistan from the Asia Cup and for a 4 or 5-nation tournament in India instead.

India hits terrorists in Pakistan: In related news, the Indian army confirmed on Wednesday that the operation had performed on nine terror goals in Pakistan and Pakistan usage Kashmir, including Bahawalpur, an important basis of the Jaish-e-Mohammed Terror Group. The strikes came days after a terrorist attack in the Pahalgam of Jammu and Kashmir, who claimed the life of 26 civilians.

In the days prior to the terror attacks, the Indian government had also asked social media companies to block access to the accounts of many former and current Pakistani cricketers, including Shahid Afridi, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Wasim Akram, Hasan Alib, Shaaibtar.

