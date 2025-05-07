Sports
Fox's Joel Klatt explains why he is high on Michigan Post-Spring football
While spring ends, Michigan's football keeps getting more hype. Most analysts have the Wolverines everywhere of the 15-20 in their post-spring Top-25 rankings, but Joel Klatt from FOX Sports is even higher on Michigan. Klatt, who announces the Big Noon game on FOX, sees Michigan more than most analysts. In Klatt Post-Spring Top-25 rankingHe has the Wolverines at number 12 in the country.
Klatt likes how Michigan ended the season last year and beat both Ohio State and Alabama with the attack that minimally does to help. He points to defensive coordinator Wink Martindale And the job he did. With Michigan who gets Martindale back, together with veterans in defense, Klatt thinks that year 2 will go well under Martindale.
At 12 o'clock I go Michigan, ” shared Klatt. “Now, here is why I believe in Michigan. Last year they defeated USC, they defeated Ohio State, they defeated Alabama. And in those games you know what their attack did? It is virtually nothing. Virtually nothing.
“And specifically in that match against Alabama, remember that all the boys who went to the design did not play in that game. So they stopped Jalen Milroe and Alabama with the group of boys who are going to play this year. Wink Martindale thought it up.
I thought there were growth pains early in the year because he returned to the university. He had to dump it. He is too smart. Wink Martindale is too smart of a defensive coordinator and they sometimes did a little too much. They simplified a bit. He learned the college game a little more. The tendencies, and that defense started in the second half of the year. So that is why that will allow their attack to get his foot. Now they have that tough game at the beginning of the year against Oklahoma.
Now that Martindale is in charge of the defensive side of football, Klatt does not think that the Wolverines attack should be great to win games. However, the crime in Michigan was not very good in 2024, and with a new attacking coordinator and a new quarterback at the helm – the attack will probably be better.
Klatt believes that if Bryce Underwood or Mikey Keene plays well for Michigan, the Wolverines will become a top 10 team in 2025.
“But think about it, man. They defeated the state Ohio. They defeated Alabama. And in those two games they had 234 meters and then 190 meters,” Klatt said about the Michigan attack. “That's it. So they don't have to be great on the attacking side. They bring Chip Lindsey in as their new attacking coordinator. And now it is a bit of a deviation from Like, who becomes the Quarterback. And that was much of what we had last year.
“And I think you'll have that again next year. This is not a ranking that has something to do with Bryce Underwood. This is again defense. This is Sherrone Moore. It is philosophy. And we will see what the attack actually is.
“Now, if the attack is good, is this a Top 10 team. And that is when we go in, what could they be? Is it Bryce Underwood? Is the Fresno State Transfer Mikey Keene? They are to bridge every gap. Keene started with 34 games at UCF and then Fresno in his career.
'So is it the talented real first -year student? Is it the experienced transfer? We will wait. I have my questions about what they have on the outside. Okay. But again, the defense will be very good.
“I know they have to replace Mason Graham. I know they should replace Kenneth Grant. I know they should replace Will Johnson. But Alabama, even without those players, largely put in that bowl game when they won that victory.
