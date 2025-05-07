



Bloomington, Minn. – The MIAC announced its 2024-25 Herentennis Prizes on Tuesday and Gustavus took Doubles Team of the Year, the Arthur Ashe Award and eight tribute to all conference home. Defend national champions Gage Gohl And Tyler Haddorff Deserved Doubles team of the year for the second consecutive season. Gohl and Haddorff are 18-6 this season (2-0 Miac). Marco Siviero was called the recipient of the prestigious Arthur Ashe Award. The prize annually recognizes a senior tennis student athlete for gentlemen who shows excellent sportiness and exemplary athletic, academic and humanitarian achievements. Siviero started his senior campaign through All-America Honors at the Ita Cup and went on to the semi-finals with partner Josh Christensen . Siviero also finished second in the ITA Midwest Regional Singles Championship. Siviero has an overall record of 15-12 (4-0 MIAC) in Singles and is this season 19-10 (5-0 MIAC) in Dubbel. During his career, Siviero is 52-47 in Singles and 71-21 in Doubles. “Marco contributes a wonderful mix of maturity, perspective and intensity to get the best in himself and his entire team during the competition,” said head coach Dr. Tommy Valentini . “He is a passionate young man who combines beautiful intensity with respect for the opponent and the game.” A business management and communication studies double major with a 3.87 GPA in Gustavus, Siviero has been honored as a Singles All-American, doubles All-American and Academic All-American during his time as a butterfly. “From Brazil to a new culture and competitive atmosphere, I challenged me to adapt and grow as athlete, teammate and individual,” said Siviero. “Tennis allowed me to contribute to a cause that is greater than my own goals. I have learned what it means to compete for something bigger than me.” All-Conference Singles Honors went to Rafael de Camargo Costa And Noah Hakim While the awards of All-Conference Doubes went to Gohl, Haddorff, Hakim, Dominik Knutson Siviero, and Owen Skanse . Costa went 5-0 in Miac singles and is 9-8 in general, while Hakim placed a 6-0 mark in Miac singles and is 10-3 in general. Costa earns his second consecutive All-Miac Singles Honor. In double action, Gohl went 2-0 in the conference and is 18-6 in general, Haddorff was 3-0 in the Miac and is 19-6 General, Hakim went 6-0 in the MIAC and is 10-3 in general, Knutson went 5-0 in the competition and is 16-8 general in the competition and is 10-3 in general. Honorable mention Singles were Christensen, Gohl, Haddorff, Knutson and Siviero, while honorable mention Doubles Christensen, Costa and Mhwandagara -years . The All-Playoff team included Christensen, Knutson and Mhwandagara. This is the second consecutive appearance of Christensen in the All-Playoff team. Awards are nominated by and voted by the MIAC Head Men's Tennis Coaches and Statistics of MIAC competitions are taken into account for Conference Acuties; Every nominated player who was not selected as an all-conference, but still received voices from at least three coaches, was called an honorable mention.

