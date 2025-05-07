Stand to save fans from table tennis tournament





Bangladesh Table Tennis Federation (BTTF) yesterday reversed his decision to postpone the president of the President's Cup Table tennis tournament after players were competing despite the non-functioning air conditioning in the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed indoor stage in Paltan. Originally planned for 15-19 May, the ranking and price money tournament will now take place from 22 May to 25 May. To tackle the heat, BTTF is planning to use Stand fans as a replacement for air conditioning at the location, which was hurriedly built in 2009 prior to the 2010 SA Games at a cost of almost TK 8 Crore. For all the latest news, follow the Google News channel of the Daily Star. The Chinese air conditioning system, installed at that time for approximately TK 2 Crore, has considerably deteriorated for 16 years. The American-made system in SuhraWardi Indoor Stadium in Mirpur-built before the SAFF games of 1993, on the other hand, after 32 years of working smoothly, thanks to regular maintenance by a private company. Unfortunately, such a maintenance scheme for the Paltan Stadium has never been set up. “We have no alternative, but to find a solution, even if it can be a complicated and long -term process,” the secretary of the National Sports Council (NSC) told MD Aminul Islam to The Daily Star. “Our engineers have assessed the situation and concluded that a new air conditioning system is needed, which would cost approximately TK 12 Crore,” he further said, adding that they present the process of presenting a strong investment case to the Ministry of Young and Sport and the Ministry of Finance. NSC Planning and Development Director AZMUL Haque said that the Air Conditioning problem was first identified in 2022. “We are considering replacing the air conditioning and plan to submit the final proposal by tomorrow [Wednesday]Although securing funds so late in the tax year will be a challenge, “he said. Haque expressed his optimism of installing new air conditioning in October if the proposal was approved by June. BTTF-General Secretary-Captain Am Maqsood Ahmed said: “The NSC tries to repair the air conditioning, although they once told us that the system was not repairable. If they cannot repair the air conditioning, we will keep the tournament at the same location with the help of stand fans, because the players want to play the tournament.” He announced that they are also considering starting the National Camp at the same location with stand -fans as no alternative, such as SuhraWardi Indoor Stadium – currently in use by other federations – becomes available. In the meantime, a NSC engineer, who was looking for anonymity, has informed the daily star that experts from four companies have already inspected the system and unanimously advised to install a new one, warning that repairs would only extend his life for a few months. He also noted that NSC last repaired the system in June 2023, which spends 15 Lakh to make 30 of 60 compressors operational by installing 16 new units.

