Italians come to 'Fantapapa', a fantasy football-like game to choose the next popeExBulletin

Who will be the next pope? That is the question that flies around Italy. It is also the focus of a new online game called “Fantapapa”, that is as a fantasy football, but instead you choose 11 cardinals.
Michel Martin, host:
Who will be the next pope? That is the question that flies round cafés, bars and restaurants in Italy.
And Martnez, host:
It is also the focus of a new online game.
Mauro Vanetti: We wanted to make contact with a sensation that we usually have during the conclusions, in which in fact everyone is talking about who will be the next pope.
Martnez: That's Mauro Vanetti, Fantapapa.
Martin: Think of fantasy football, but you choose 11 cardinals.
Vanetti: If you guess the cardinal that the next pope when you become a captain, you get 1,000 points. If you have placed that cardinal in another lock, you will only get 500 points.
Martnez: Even if you leave the next pope out of your team, everything is not lost.
Vanetti: you also score points for cardinals that are not chosen, but they are mentioned in the National Press Agency, Ansa, or in the large newspapers in Italy.
Martnez: So Italian cardinals would be a boost for your team. Co-maker Pietro Pace says that Italians are the leading choice of the more than 70,000 Fantapapa players.
Pietro Pace: Zuppi and Parolin are very, very, very close.
Martnez: He's talking about Cardinals Matteo Zuppi and Pietro Parolin.
Martin: There are other ways to score points.
PACE: You have to guess the name of the new pope, the papal name.
Martin: Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio, for example, became Pope Franciscus.
Martnez: And there are other details.
PACE: If the pope wears the glasses, for example during the Habemus Papam, the introduction of the pope into the people in Piazza San Pietro.
Martin: That is the announcement of the new Pope on Sint -Peter -Square. Simone d'Alessio (PH) plays the game. He is an architect based in Rome.
Simone d'Alessio: I live just two kilometers from the Vatican city. So nowadays it is completely a mess in the city center. When we go in the morning to have a cappuccino, the bartender tells me, so who will be the new pope?
Martin: D'Alessio has his choice.
D'Alessio: My captain is a parolin, but the other, I think, could be tagle from Filipini and Fernandez from Hispania.
Martnez: So another voice for Cardinal Parolin, but with cardinals Luis Tagle of the Philippines and Cardinal Angel Fernandez of Spain also in the team. As soon as players make their selections, they can become members of a competition with friends. Just like the cardinals, team selections are locked up as soon as the conclave starts tomorrow.
Martin: In Italy gambling is usually rejected on the identity of the next pope, so you can't use money while playing fantapapa. Co-Creator Pace says that the winner will receive something much better.
PACE: You can have eternal glory because you are the one who skirts the pope.
Martnez: And eternal glory is why I play all the fantasy sports, Michel.
Martin: (laughter) well, good luck, A.
Martnez: I'll try.
Martin: (laughter).
(Soundbite of Parachute Day's “Frisbee”)
